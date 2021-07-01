file picture

Masvingo City Council has begun maintenance of some tower lights in residential areas following an outcry by the residents over increased criminal activity.

The maintenance is being done with the use of the public lighting levy which was collected in the month of February this year, it has been confirmed.

In an interview, Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed the development and said council is maintaining only six tower lights in Mucheke suburb and in the CBD using the public lighting levy collected in the month of February.

“We are going to maintain only six tower lights from Mucheke suburb and some in the CBD but we are yet to engage with residents to ask them if we could use the levy from 2020 to maintain tower lights in other residential areas,” said Mukaratirwa.

Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Association MURRA spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba said residents welcome council’s decision to maintain tower lights.

“As residents we are happy to note that council has responded to our pleas for tower lights to be maintained since we have been living in the dark and it has become dangerous to move in the suburbs and CBD during the night.

“The tower lights are going to bring safety since there were high rise in criminal activity including sexual harassment especially of women and girls. We hope council will not abandon the project without finishing it,” said Mtimba.

In another development, council has resumed the Mucheke trunk sewer project which had been abandoned in 2014, with the Rujeko sewer plant project almost completed.