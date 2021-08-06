Terrence Ndowora / Kimberly Kusauka

Masvingo province has witnessed a downward spiral in covid-19 cases in recent weeks, but numbers have been fluctuating, raising worries of waves within a wave in the province.

Statistics released by World Health Organization (WHO) Zimbabwe team leader Dr Lincoln Charimari during a fact-checking workshop for journalists recently, show that there was a -17 percent decrease in the number of cases between July 14 to July 27.

Masvingo province recorded a total number of 1 120 new cases from July 14 to July 20 2021, 933 from July 21 to July 27.

While statistics indicated a general decrease, numbers however show a three percent increase in the number of new cases compared to the last three weeks, with 711 new cases recorded between July 28 to August 4.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu said it was difficult to measure the infection rate using the statistics, since the numbers released daily are based on the number of symptomatic people who would have been tested on a particular day.

“The infection rates that are distributed from time to time are not very accurate because when 10 people are tested at a particular center and eight test positive they record the infection rate as 80 percent. However, that may not be the case at provincial level where the numbers are compiled,” said Dr Shamhu.

“Generally, the numbers in positive cases are decreasing in our province which shows that people are adhering to the Covid-19 regulations put in place by the government. I also encourage people to get vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the virus,” said Dr Shamhu.

Chiredzi district has been consistently having high numbers on the daily covid-19 updates for Masvingo province for over three months, which Chiredzi District Medical Officer Dr Brian Dhladhlara has attributed to the failure by people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“There is still a lot of community transmission of Covid-19 as people are not following the restrictions put in place. We need to intensify testing and isolation to break the chain of transmission,” said Dr Dhladhlara.

Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce Rogers Irimayi said the general testing capacity in hotspots districts such as Chiredzi has increased, which may be the reason why cases are high in that district.

“Covid-19 testing has been increased in hotspots districts and is now being done at most health centers. People showing symptoms to the respiratory disease are encouraged to visit nearest health centers for testing,” said Irimayi.

The province had 2 026 active cases, 8 496 cumulative positive cases and 136 deaths as at August 4.