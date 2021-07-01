The borehole project, which was constructed by DDF in Zaka

Ward 24 villagers in Zaka West recently had their perennial water woes which saw them sharing water sources with animals solved after the completion of a three-year old borehole project.

The borehole project, which was completed by the District Development Fund (DDF) is set to be commissioned on July 30, three years after its drilling.This was facilitated by Minister of state for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira.

The development will lessen the burden on more than 1000 villagers who were sharing the same water source with domestic animals in Rupiri River.

Ward 24 Councilor Stella Shambira said the borehole that was drilled in 2018, is already functioning now, after its recent completion.

“The borehole installation which has been on the cards for almost three years is now complete. The community has been facing challenges accessing clean and safe water due to poor infrastructure. We received the fittings for completing the borehole from DDF,” said Shambira.

Shambira said Member of Parliament (MP) for Zaka West constituency Ophias Murambiwa assisted with labour, funds to buy cement and food for the workers.

“MP Murambiwa extended his hand by providing labour and money to purchase cement and food for those who are installing the borehole,” said Shambira.

The District Development Funds (DDF) funds meant for Covid-19 purposes were used to purchase materials needed for the fittings on the borehole.

“Construction of a water source for domestic animals is also in progress and shall be complete by end of the week,” Shambira said.

A diaspora-based businessperson Last Mazambani has reportedly pledged to assist in the maintenance of the borehole to avoid a recurrence of the water woes villagers were facing, after the only borehole they had depended on since soon after independence in 1980 had collapsed.

Some of the villagers were reportedly walking a minimum of 7 km to neighboring wards in search of clean water.

In 2014, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) made efforts to drill a borehole for the villagers but it then collapsed due to incessant rains usually experienced in the area.

ChinaAid reportedly tried to also drill a borehole in the community last year but the project stalled midway after it collapsed.