Simbarashe Makashe

Nancy Bayereka

A 39-year-old Masvingo-born disabled computer scientist is appealing for financial support to start his own business and make his dream career come true.

Simbarashe Makashe who did a computer science course with Danhiko Project in 2006 has always dreamt of starting a business and becoming an employer.

He is also currently furthering his education with Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) where he is studying Psychology.

Makashe, who said he has not had enough room to showcase his abilities is appealing for financial assistance to start his own business initiative.

“The problem I have right now is that I do not have money to start this business or to even buy the equipment that is needed, that why I am appealing for help so that I do my own things and avoid living on handouts,” said Makashe.

He also said that he has approached a number of institutions trying to sell his ideas but none have given him an opportunity due to his physical condition.

“Mobility is one the challenges I face and people like me are despised especially in offices as they think we are always looking for charity so I end up not getting an opportunity to showcase my work,” said Makashe.

For Makashe, his main goal is to break barriers and prove that disability does not mean inability.