The welfare of farmers who benefited from the Land Reform Programme should be a serious cause for concern. Recent calls by the government for farmers to ensure national food security in a move aimed at restoring the nation’s status, as the regional ‘bread basket’ should be seriously taken. To restore the breadbasket status farmers’ welfare should be prioritised. As such, stakeholders including the marketing authority and the farmers should play their respective roles in ensuring productivity is realised. Masvingo province was tasked with ensuring national food security, but the case of Chizvirizvi farmers who have for the past three years waited anxiously for the payment of the grains they delivered to Chiredzi depot may highlight some kind of incompetence on the part of the authority.

Famers need to be motivated through being paid their dues in time when they deliver their grain to the Grain Marketing Board. Non-payment of famers discourages others who have land and potential to contribute to the national food security.

The fact that these farmers had exhibited loyalty by opting to sell their grains to GMB instead of the usually lucrative ‘black market’, shows how committed they are to ensuring food security. GMB as well should have acted in utmost good faith by paying the farmers their dues before the ever-rising inflation chew into their pockets. The farmers need appreciation of their efforts towards national than entrenching them down the social and economic inequality tunnel.

Let not bad precedence affect the commitment of farmers towards national food security, rather awarding the loyal ones their dues might act as a motivating tool to those who are have land but unproductive.

The Zimbabwean economy is agro-based so let those who invest in hard work reap the fruits of their labour as they work to improve their livelihoods and the nation’s development.

Access to loans and inputs should be liberal and beneficiary should be on merit not on position as we are witnessing a number of people who benefited from command Agriculture failing to deliver the produce to GMB.