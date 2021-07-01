Eng Edward Mukaratirwa

Newly appointed substantive Town Clerk for Masvingo City Council, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa has revealed his long term plans for the city, giving hope to Masvingo residents.

Mukaratirwa said the major task he has ever since he took office is to have a relook at the strategic plan to align it with the needs of stakeholders and with the government policy direction.

“I need to have a relook into our strategic plan, firstly to serve the needs of our stakeholders which include residents and private investors and secondly, to align the strategic plan with the government policies which feeds into vision 2030,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Major projects

Water supply

Eng Mukaratirwa said he is going to prioritize water supply in the city, since it is still a challenge and council is getting financial support from Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), office of the Minister of State Affairs and Devolution and the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

“We are going to prioritize water supply in the city since it is still constrained, making residents suffer especially during this Covid-19 pandemic where water is really needed.

“We are getting financial support from IDBZ, ZIDA, the office of the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution and from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Sanitation and waste management

He said his second priority is sanitation, where the thrust is to collect 100 percent waste generated in the city and properly dispose it.

“Our second priority in the city is sanitation where our aim is to collect all waste generated in the city be it solid waste or water waste.

“We intend to boost our refuse collection fleet by purchasing two refuse compactors each year from 2021 to 2023,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

On waste management Eng Mukaratirwa said he is working on promoting waste separation at household level with the help of Environment Management Agency (EMA), Masvingo Polytechnic among others, so that it will be easy when council comes to collect the refuse.

“We are promoting waste separation at house hold level where we are working together with Environment Management Agent (EMA), Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Masvingo Polytechnic and recycling companies in and outside Masvingo so as to promote proper waste management,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

He also said work at Cambria Farm, the newly commissioned dumpsite, is still in progress and council is targeting to complete one cell out of 16 in 2021 and move to the new site before year end.

“Work at our new dumpsite in Cambria Farm is in progress. We aim to complete one cell before end of this year so that we move to that side and decommission the old dumping site so that the land will be used for other productive projects in future,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

On water waste management, council is working on the completion of Mucheke trunk sewer pipeline which is expected to be complete by 2023.

“We are financing the Mucheke trunk sewer using devolution funds and right now the contactors are on site and work is progressing well. We are expecting that it will be in operation by 2023,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Social services

Health facilities

Council is going to improve social service provision by increasing staff at its clinics and facility expansion.

“We are working on improving the capacity of existing clinics by employing more staff and expanding facilities. We are working on building an infectious disease hospital to deal with infectious diseases like Covid-19,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Mukaratirwa said council is in the process of constructing additional clinic in Runyararo west.

“We are in the process of constructing a clinic in Runyararo west, we are now at the roof level. The construction was funded internaly and CDF as well as devolution funds were used towards the project,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Eng Mukaratirwa said the council is going to build an infectious disease hospital which will allow us to deal with infectious diseases like Covid-19 since the facility we have now can only house 10 patients.

Education

We have six primary schools in Masvingo urban and we are quite satisfied with the results produced said Mukaratirwa. He said council will build two more primary school, one in Runyararo suburb and the other one in Rujeko high density suburb.

Mukaratirwa said council has embarked on the construction of Rujeko secondary school and that it targets to complete two blocks by end of this year. He said council wishes to open the school by 2022.

“We have embarked on the construction of Rujeko secondary school, we are targeting to finish two blocks before end of this year. Our wish is to see the school open its doors in 2022,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Infrastructural development

Under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP), Mukaratirwa said council is working on maintaining roads and 10 tower lights, with four having been fully repaired.

“We are going to be maintaining roads through the ERRP promoted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We have completed the maintenance of four tower lights out of 10 that should be finished before year end,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Investment promotion

Council is going to expand the Central Business District (CBD) to the southern and south eastern sides in partnership with private investors so as to change the face of the city which will be complemented by the commissioning of residential stands in high and low density suburbs in Masvingo Urban.

On the issue of the 40-year master plan which aims to incorporate Nemamwa, Gokomere and other peri-urban settlements into Masvingo city, Mukaratirwa said areas that are going to be incorporated in the near future are areas like Victoria Range and Clipsham since they depend on Masvingo City Council for its major services like water supply and waste management.

“Council needs to inherit properly constructed infrastructure and that is the reason why the master plan for the near future is going to incorporate areas around Victoria Range and Clipsham thus the developers of these areas are encouraged to finish installation of services before council takes over,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Mukaratirwa said council is going to lease some of its properties, most of which are expiring at the end of this year and council will then decide on what to do so that they remain profit generating projects.

“The leased properties are Farai beer hall, Rujeko beer hall, Caravan Park among others. However we are in a process of setting up a Strategic Business Unity (SBU) where we will be running income generating projects for council,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Housing delivery

Eng Mukaratirwa said that in the council strategic plan, they have planned to avail 5 000 residential stands the year 2021 and 2025. He said in the mean time council has reserved 800 residential stands in Rujeko D high density suburb, 700 in Runyararo Northwest, 300 in Rujeko medium density and 250 in Rhodhene extension.

Eng Mukaratirwa said in all these schemes council is going to have stands to build flats as government plans to preserve land for the future generation.

"Council has applied for additional land from the government for the expansion of the city in line with the city growth," said Eng Mukaratirwa.

He also said overall, council is working on an organizational culture built on the basis of efficiency and innovativeness so as to improve on service delivery.

“Council is going to observe three pillars of good governance which are accountability, transparency and fairness so as to do away with the existing mistrust between council and residents,” Eng Mukaratirwa said.

The Town Clerk said council is going to engage residents through the Town Clerk’s, the Mayor’s and also the Public Relations' offices where they will emphasize on an open door policy.

Who is Mukaratirwa?

“I always strive for perfection in everything I do. When an idea does not exist, I design it,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Eng Mukaratirwa was born on the August 3 1977 in Mukaratirwa village under Chief Mazuru in Gutu District, in a family of three boys and three girls, where he is the fifth born .

Eng Mukaratirwa attended Chinanga Primary and Chitsa Secondary Schools before going to Gutu High School for his ‘A’ Level.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours’ Degree in Civil Engineering from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) and several other qualifications in road Construction Engineering, Projects Management, Water Supply and Sanitation.

Mukaratirwa said the ideal engineer is a complex professional who incorporates several disciplines in solving engineering complications, which is one of the major reasons why he pursued engineering.

Eng Mukaratirwa worked for many years at several institutions, gaining experience before he became the Acting Town Clerk for Masvingo after which he was appointed on a substantive basis recently.

“I got married to Nomalanga Mukaratirwa in 2002 and we have four daughters named Gratitude, Hlengiwe, Rumbidzai and Ruvarashe,” Eng Mukaratirwa said.

His mother (77) and father (86) are still alive and he says his mother is a house wife while the father is a former tailor.

Eng Mukaratirwa said that his parents encouraged him to work hard because they were both hard workers.

Second from left, Eng Mukaratirwa chatting with family members

He said his parents nurtured, protected and taught him with great care, saying they were always there for him when he needed them, and for that reason he always wants to return the favour.

“I have made sure that my parents remain in good health by getting them a balanced diet, frequent medical check-ups and whenever they get sick I make sure they get proper attention from professionals,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Eng Mukaratirwa is also an elder at Zimbabwe Assemblies of God in Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA FIF), a charity giver and co-director at Structlink Consulting Engineers.

“There are three things I do when I am not in the office. I run an engineering firm as a Co-Director and we are responsible for most of the multi-storey buildings in the city. I spend most of my time with my wife helping her to run the family business and I am very close to my family.

“I am involved in charity work where together with a few friends we pool resources and help those in need. Most importantly I work in the house of the Lord. I am greatly involved in the construction projects undertaken by ZAOGA FIF Masvingo branch. I also go preaching and hold crusades in and around Masvingo,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Above everything, the greatest thing that Eng Mukaratirwa enjoys is spending time with his wife, children, siblings and parents at his rural home.

Eng Mukaratirwa has been, and is a maker of history and he promised to take City of Masvingo to greater heights.