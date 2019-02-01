Chiredzi West constituency is one of the fastest developing constituencies in Masvingo province and this has been necessitated by the collective approach and vision of the people and leaders in the area.

Talking of walking the talk, Chiredzi West legislator, Farai Musikavanhu has led a number of developmental projects which have improved the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

Since he triumphed in 2018, Musikavanhu has prioritized developmental projects using personal funds, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and working with other local leaders in implementing projects under the devolution funds program.

The projects, which range from water provision, access to education and agricultural activities are spread throughout the constituency’s 13 wards.

Major projects since 2018

Since 2018, Musikavanhu embarked on school development projects and constructed a classroom block at Batanai Primary School.

Using his 2019 CDF allocation, the legislator facilitated the construction of another classroom block at Monyoroka Primary School in the resettlement areas in an effort to end the plight of children who were walking over 10km to school daily.

While some politicians abandon projects which were initiated by their predecessors, Musikavanhu did not play politics with the Lyonais police base which he completed using personal funds.

The project which was initiated by his predecessor Darlington Chiwa was funded through Musikavanhu’s Puwevhu Enterprises and was commissioned in 2020 by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira.

Access to clean water had been a perennial challenge to the people of Chiredzi West but Musikavanhu has prioritized the provision of water through drilling boreholes in various wards across the constituency.

Six boreholes have been sunk using the District Development Fund (DDF) rig and the legislator provided fuel for the rig, bush pumps and casing pipes using the CDF allocation.

Beneficiaries of the project are Ward 6, Ward 7(Lyonais Police Base, Community borehole and Chiredzi Gvt High School), Ward 24, Ward 27 and Ward 28.

Musikavanhu has also been instrumental in the formation of Lowveld Business Development Association (LOBDA) which seeks to mobilize resources in the Lowveld, in an effort to ensure that locals get a fair chance of securing contracts with Tongaat Huletts.

LOBDA has been doing a lot of charity work in the Lowveld donating to the needy and public institutions.

A number of water based projects have been implemented in the area including the Pfumvudza agricultural concept in partnership with Fossil Agro, community gardens and bakeries.

He also facilitated the installation of a water system at the Chiredzi District Heroes Acre to mention just a few.

Working relationship with Chiredzi RDC and Town Council

Chiredzi West spreads across 13 wards of which five are rural and eight are peri-urban.

The constituency is divided between Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) and Chiredzi Town Council which has representation from both Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance and one Independent councilor.

In a wide ranging interview with TellZim News, Musikavanhu who is also the ruling Zanu Pf party’s provincial secretary for finance said he has an excellent relationship with both local authorities.

He said he prioritizes developing the constituency without bias or favor because it is the community which benefits regardless of political affiliation.

“My approach is that we don’t look at party allegiance when doing developmental projects. I have strived to have good relations with those even from the opposition including the Town Council chairperson Gibson Hwende. This has led us to have a mutual relationship with our local authorities as they also consult us even on devolution programs,” said Musikavanhu.

Balancing the rural and urban wards

It is not a secret that it is difficult to balance rural and urban folk but for Musikavanhu, the going has been easy.

Musikavanhu says he managed to secure a maize seed deal for his electorate that lives in the peri-urban to do their own Pfumvudza.

“Traditionally Pfumvudza is rural centric so we engaged a certain company which I have good working relationship with and we secured some maize seeds which we distributed in the peri-urban wards and people did their mini-Pfumvudza,” said Musikavanhu.

For Musikavanhu development knows no background or social status and he has vowed to continue making a collective approach to development in his constituency for both the rural folk and their urban counterparts.

“People always think that there is no poverty in urban areas but there are some who are living in dire situations. We then decided to help them to become food secure because President Emmerson Mnangagwa said no one should starve, so we secured maize seed for them to plough and they had quite a good harvest,” said Musikavanhu.

Msikavanhu is also providing transport for ferrying social welfare food aid for Ward 27 and 28, and to farmers to ferry their produce to the Grain Marketing Board making him a darling to his electorate as almost everyone is benefitting from his efforts.

Covid-19 pandemic and its effect

Just like any other area in the country, Chiredzi has been hard hit by Covid-19 and has since been declared a hotspot.

This however, resulted in the Chiredzi healthcare system being overwhelmed and this has forced local leaders to come together and create a formidable District Covid-19 taskforce to compliment government efforts of combat Covid-19.

Rehabilitation of Tshovani Stadium to be a state of the art recreational facility has been on the cards and progress has been hampered by the pandemic.

However, the legislator is eyeing to kick-start major refurbishments on the facility using half of his 2021 CDF allocation.

Musikavanhu said they had introduced a program which was targeting to supplement those facing socio-economic challenges in his constituency, but the advent of Covid-19 derailed all their plans.

“There are people we call the ‘urban poor’ and social welfare usually focuses on people in the rural areas. We had identified people in urban setups who need assistance and the program was at an advanced stage for them to benefit from Social Welfare projects. However, the program has since been put on hold since the government is putting more focus on combating the pandemic,” added Musikavanhu.

He also noted with concern that Chiredzi was sprawling therefore the demand for water was increasing and with Covid-19 wreaking havoc, plans to engage various stakeholders and expand the water provision system have been stalled.

Vision ahead of 2023 elections

For Musikavanhu, working towards an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030 is a main priority ahead of the 2023 elections and must be real in all aspects.

“The Upper Middle Income Economy should be tangible for everyone. We hope to improve our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a sugar producing area,” he said.

He believes that since his constituency is like a ‘capital hub’ for the sugar industry in the country, all sugarcane farmers should improve their production capitalizing on the presidential inputs scheme and strategic cropping.

The Member of Parliament also said there is need to improve cotton production in the rural wards of his constituency and resuscitate the Triangle Cotton Ginnery.

Normally cotton production in the area is half a tone per hectare but the policymaker believes that if capacitated cotton farmers can produce upto 1.5tonnes per hectare.



