...mine cook relives horror attack
Exsto
Makunzva
ZVISHAVANE-As
cases of violence in mining communities continue to escalate, a Mahindi Mine
cook is lucky to be alive after she recently encountered one of the worst
ordeals with a gang which horrifically brutalized her.
Narrating
her heartbreaking story of sexual and physical violence last week, the woman (name withheld) said
she is still traumatized by her ordeal such that even seeing strangers walk
past her house makes her heart race.
On
Saturday evening (August 27 2021)
a seven member gang armed with
guns, machetes, okapis and knobkerries ambushed Mahindi Mine demanding for
money and gold.
“They
got here at around 8pm demanding that we give them money. They were shooting in
the air and blasting explosives in the yard.
“Everyone else here
seemed to have escaped except
me, so they attacked me, beating me up while one held
me at knife point threatening to stab
me if I screamed,” she said.
As
if that was not enough the thugs sexually assaulted her while threatening to pull
out her womb with bare hands.
“These
men wanted to murder me as one of them kept
saying his soul was
restless and only my death would put him
at ease. That man was wriggling on the ground urging
his partners to kill me. So
two of them held my legs apart while one shoved his hand into my womanhood saying he
was going to pull my womb out. I have never felt pain like that in my entire
life.
“One
of them then cut me in my backside.
Now I’m failing to relieve myself in the toilet; simply sitting or walking is a
struggle due to the pain, "she
said.
Mine
owner Charles Shava said the attack is evidence that
the community is not appreciative of the development he has brought through his work.
“We
have brought so much development in the community and even creating employment
for community members, but
we see that these are the same people who then hire thugs to come and rob us.
“I
personally drove the police from Zvishavane
to go and apprehend the thugs because the Buchwa police had not responded
despite several calls made for their help,"
Shava said.
The
2017 award winning artisan miner Shava said together with his partner, they had made plans to
assist the nearby Mahindi primary
school with water tanks and pipes as part of
social responsibility.
“Now
this incident has disturbed our plans as we have had to halt operations. Our
intention was to secure water tanks and pipes for the school since a borehole
was recently drilled there like we did at other schools.
“At
Mponyana Primary School
we donated 33 asbestos sheets for
roofing following the destruction by Cyclone
Dineo. At Rupemba we were supporting the government`s feeding program by
assisting the school with beans, mealie meal and cooking oil.
“Our
hope is that this violent encounter will be the last as we have faith that the
thugs will be brought to justice,” Shava
said.
The police managed to deflate the gang`s car
by shooting at their wheels while they were fleeing from the scene,and one of the thugs died in the shootout.
The
remaining six have since
appeared at Zvishavane Magistrates Court
and were remanded in custody to a later date
They were not asked to
plead.
