...mine cook relives horror attack

Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE-As cases of violence in mining communities continue to escalate, a Mahindi Mine cook is lucky to be alive after she recently encountered one of the worst ordeals with a gang which horrifically brutalized her.

Narrating her heartbreaking story of sexual and physical violence last week, the woman (name withheld) said she is still traumatized by her ordeal such that even seeing strangers walk past her house makes her heart race.

On Saturday evening (August 27 2021) a seven member gang armed with guns, machetes, okapis and knobkerries ambushed Mahindi Mine demanding for money and gold.

“They got here at around 8pm demanding that we give them money. They were shooting in the air and blasting explosives in the yard.

“Everyone else here seemed to have escaped except me, so they attacked me, beating me up while one held me at knife point threatening to stab me if I screamed,” she said.

As if that was not enough the thugs sexually assaulted her while threatening to pull out her womb with bare hands.

“These men wanted to murder me as one of them kept saying his soul was restless and only my death would put him at ease. That man was wriggling on the ground urging his partners to kill me. So two of them held my legs apart while one shoved his hand into my womanhood saying he was going to pull my womb out. I have never felt pain like that in my entire life.

“One of them then cut me in my backside. Now I’m failing to relieve myself in the toilet; simply sitting or walking is a struggle due to the pain, "she said.

Mine owner Charles Shava said the attack is evidence that the community is not appreciative of the development he has brought through his work.

“We have brought so much development in the community and even creating employment for community members, but we see that these are the same people who then hire thugs to come and rob us.

“I personally drove the police from Zvishavane to go and apprehend the thugs because the Buchwa police had not responded despite several calls made for their help," Shava said.

The 2017 award winning artisan miner Shava said together with his partner, they had made plans to assist the nearby Mahindi primary school with water tanks and pipes as part of social responsibility.

“Now this incident has disturbed our plans as we have had to halt operations. Our intention was to secure water tanks and pipes for the school since a borehole was recently drilled there like we did at other schools.

“At Mponyana Primary School we donated 33 asbestos sheets for roofing following the destruction by Cyclone Dineo. At Rupemba we were supporting the government`s feeding program by assisting the school with beans, mealie meal and cooking oil.

“Our hope is that this violent encounter will be the last as we have faith that the thugs will be brought to justice,” Shava said.

The police managed to deflate the gang`s car by shooting at their wheels while they were fleeing from the scene,and one of the thugs died in the shootout.

The remaining six have since appeared at Zvishavane Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody to a later date

They were not asked to plead.