Public Service Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has cleared Public Service Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe’s name from the list of several farmers who failed to deliver soya beans after receiving inputs from the parastatal.

GMB recently published in national state papers that the top civil servant failed to deliver on his promise because of reasons beyond his control, after they had initially named him in a press release which implicated a big number of farmers who also failed to deliver after receiving inputs.

“The Grain Marketing Board advises that Ambassador Wutawunashe received inputs but could not use them because of incessant rains. The inputs are available and have been verified.

“The Grain Marketing Board withdraws the publication of Ambassador Wutawunashe’s name from the list,” read the press release.

TellZim News in the July 23-29 edition published a story titled ‘Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam’ which stated that he received inputs worth $156 532 but failed to plant the seed which led to the parastatal listing his name on a list of defaulting farmers who risk being black listed and or face legal action.