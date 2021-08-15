Part of the presentation during the GMMP report launch

The world’s longest running and most extensive research on gender in news media, the Global Media Monitoring Project’s 2020 report has revealed worrying trends in women participation as both news sources and newsmakers in Zimbabwe.

This came out during the GMMP 2020 report’s virtual launch on August 20, 2021, where global, regional and national perspectives on women’s participation in the news media were presented to various stakeholders.

Giving national perspective at the launch, Media Monitors Zimbabwe National Director Patience Zirima said fewer female voices in news is one of the key findings in this report.

“Women were underrepresented in the monitored news platforms as their voices made up 23 percent of quoted sources as opposed to men’s 72 percent.

“Only two percent of the recorded stories focused on gender and related issues. Women’s voices were marginalized on all monitored platforms; the electronic media (radio, television) had relatively higher representation of women’s voices than online platforms and newspapers,” Zirima said.

Veteran journalist Victoria Ruzvidzo said there was low representation of women in newsrooms, which also is a cause for concern on the coverage of women issues.

“Journalism and media training colleges have more than 60 percent females, but this is not reflective in newsrooms.

“There are cases were women sources are not forthcoming and do not want to be quoted in stories, hence more stories with male voices. Media houses should practice gender equality in employing both genders so that there is balance in the coverage of issues,” said Ruzvidzo.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF) chairperson, Dumisani Muleya said there are fewer female journalists in local newsrooms that are mostly male dominated across all desks.

"There are few women in the newsrooms, of which there are a lot of departments. Almost all news rooms are male dominated.

"When a story is published women are mostly portrayed in family roles where men are covered as authoritative voices in that same story. Women give facts from personal experiences and only a few are noted as experts on different areas of specialization," said Muleya.

Muleya however, urged local media houses to value women and amplify their voices to bridge the gender gaps.

"Our media industry has to start viewing women as important news sources by writing more stories quoting women as official voices, so as to cover the gap that is there between women and men in the media," said Muleya.

The report also revealed that 69 percent of journalists who produced content were male journalists whilst the remaining 31 percent were women who mostly majored on gender related stories.