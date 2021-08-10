Late chief Tshovani flanked by Gonarezhou Conservation Trust (GCT) Hugo and Ervious Mpofu GCT general manager

CHIREDZI- Gonarezhou Conservation Trust (GCT), which runs Gonarezhou National Park recently reintroduced one of the most famous and endangered member of the Big Five, the Black Rhino which was poached into extinction in the park in 1994.

In a bid to complete the park’s biodiversity, GCT partnered the Frankfurt Zoological Society and reintroduced the ‘Widow Maker’, after the park had gone for nearly three decades with an incomplete ecosystem.

Gonarezhou is Zimbabwe’s second largest after Hwange National Park, stretching over 5000km2 and with the biggest herd of elephants close to 12000, where its name is derived from.

GCT Senior General Manager Evious Mpofu said they trained rangers so as to maximise security and minimise poaching of the newest addition to the park after it had turned prey to commercial poachers.

“We have recruited more rangers and retrained those who are already here in order to maximise security for the Rhino to prevent history from repeating itself. We have an advanced tracking technology which we will be using to track the movement of the rhinos,” said Mpofu.

Hugo van der Westhuizen, who is the Malilangwe Conservation Trust director said the reintroduction of the black rhino was to establish a new and viable meta-population of mega herbivore.

“The goal of the reintroduction (of the black rhino) in Gonarezhou is to establish a new, viable metapopulation of the critically endangered black rhino into a national park in Zimbabwe. This does not only spreads the risk from existing strongholds of black rhino in Zimbabwe but also brought back an essential megaherbivore to the Gonarezhou ecosystem.

“The aim is that these animals will become well established in the park and grow in an International Union for Conservation of Nature classified Key One Black Rhino population. Currently Zimbabwe hosts three Key One populations.

“Although the focus of GCT remains on the conservation of biodiversity and the long-term sustainability of the Gonarezhou National Park and its role in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park, the species-specific focus on the reintroduction of Black rhino will return an umbrella species to the landscape that has been missing for almost three decades,” said Westhuizen.

The original black Rhino population was killed in the 1940s before they were reintroduced in 1969 and 1977, where 77 black Rhinos from the Zambezi Valley were brought into the park.

The number is said to have grown up to 140 before being once again lost due to the wave of rhino poaching in the 1980s and the park reportedly lost its black rhino for the second time in 1994.

Malilangwe Conservation Trust, which was one of the primary donors of the black rhino to GCT, uses advanced tracking technology to preserve their rhinos from poachers, with Bubye and Save Valley Conservancies also donating black rhinos to GCT.

Frankfurt Zoological Society which was founded by Professor Bernhard Grzimek, is committed to preserving wild lands and biological diversity in the last remaining wilderness areas on the planet, which was later launched as a comprehensive programme consisting of 30 projects dedicated to the protection of outstanding wilderness areas and national parks in 18 countries.

Gonarezhou now boasts of the Big Five which are the Lion/Panthera Leo, Elephant/Loxodonta Africana, Leopard/panther pardus, Rhino ceratotherium simum and Widow Maker (Buffalo/Syncerus caffer).