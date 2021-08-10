Makeshift classroom at Danda Satelite Secondary School

ZAKA – The government and other responsible authorities seem to be neglecting Danda Satellite Secondary School which has seen no meaningful development since its establishment 16 years ago.

Having been established in 2005, Danda Secondary School is satellite to Chitonhora High School, which is about 10 kilometers away.

The school has no infrastructural and academic development and is still operating with only two classroom blocks of which one is semi-finished which makes it even more difficult to adhere to Covid-19 requirements like social distancing.

The school has not upgraded to register as an examination centre and this gives parents and pupils an extra burden of sitting for exams at another school.

With an enrolment of 116 pupils and six teachers, Danda satellite charges a paltry ZW$1000 for school fees which makes it difficult to develop the school using building fund.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema who was touring Zaka District to assess schools state of preparedness to open during the pandemic, promised to make sure government intervenes to help develop the school.

He blamed the school through relevant authorities from district and provincial offices saying the ministry releases funds at times which are meant to help schools like Danda.

“I cannot leave my office without helping Danda School. Government is in a drive to provide all necessary requirements to schools so that they can cope with the requirements of schools opening. So I will make sure the responsible ministries provide requirements needed here,”

“Why are you afraid to call for help, how do you expect us to help you when we do not know what you want? You need to pester the authorities so that they help you. The Ministry release funds at times which are meant to develop schools like these,” said Mathema.

He went on to encourage the school head to start agricultural projects saying government allows schools to go commercial.

“You have plenty of land here, why not you use it for agriculture. Government gave schools permission to go commercial. You need to start doing agricultural activities here and employ people for that and sell the products.

"All schools need to start businesses, running tuck shops that serve the community and make money to develop themselves,” said Mathema

One local leader and former education official Martin Havazvidi called for responsible authorities to come in saying it was not fair for pupils to continue learning at Danda but cannot sit for exams there.

“This school has taken too long to develop; it is not fair for our children to continue like this. Those responsible should intervene and make sure that we have an examination centre here,” said Havazvidi.

The school has no teachers’ cottages and teachers reside in the neighbourhood and travel every day to school.

The school has nothing to show for E-learning as there is no internet connectivity and experience mobile network challenges that makes it more difficult for pupils and teachers to conduct online learning.

The school head Gay Msipa cited shortage of classroom blocks as a major challenge saying they have since made makeshift classes outside.

“Our major challenge here is classroom blocks and teachers’ houses, we need seven teachers and currently we have six but there is no accommodation for them.

We have since made makeshift classes outside where pupils learn as we try to maintain social distance,” said Msipa.