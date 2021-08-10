Thabiso Nxumalo

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has called upon government to prioritize public schools and institutions welfare in the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic following the announcement of schools reopening earlier this week.

In a press statement written by ZIMTA secretary general Goodwill Taderera on August 27, 2021, the association challenged government to ensure that safety prevails in all schools scheduled to reopen on August 30.

“As we enter the new term, we call upon government to prioritize public schools and institutions in providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs). We call upon the government not to negate on its duty to ensure that every citizen of Zimbabwe has access to public quality education, free of Covid-19 complications. Schools must be safe,” read the statement.

ZIMTA also expressed optimism that the financial windfall Zimbabwe got from International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this week will be a shot in the arm for government in supporting social services like education and health.

“Education must play the catch-up ball, which requires immense investment in financial, human, and material resources. We look forward to the shot in the arm by IMF that has released USD 961 million as Special Drawing Rights (SDR) that will support social services like education and health.

“Our proposal is that part of the fund should support these areas of need. The minister of finance has already indicated it will support education,” said Taderera in the statement.

ZIMTA also questioned government’s state of preparedness towards the reopening of schools in light of the ongoing Covid-19 third wave.

“We further note with concern the inadequate and or lack of statistical information on the preparedness of the State on how it will support educators to handle learners and staff who have been subjected to the effects of the third wave.

“We come at a time when learners and teachers were affected psychologically by illness, deaths in the family or at school. Educators will have to deal with these issues in hours’ time and with poor preparatory measures,” read the statement.

ZIMTA also said it believes that government should have made consultations on a broader spectrum including various stakeholders like staff associations, parents, education partners and communities involved in mobilizing resources, skills and interventions to ensure event- free schools opening.

The announcement by government to reopen schools has been met with mixed feelings by various stakeholders in the education sector, with some expressing displeasure on the three-day notice given for examination sitting classes to start lessons as most parents were not prepared.