Thabiso Nxumalo
The
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has called upon government to prioritize
public schools and institutions welfare in the wake of the deadly Covid-19
pandemic following the announcement of schools reopening earlier this week.
In
a press statement written by ZIMTA secretary general Goodwill Taderera on
August 27, 2021, the association challenged government to ensure that safety
prevails in all schools scheduled to reopen on August 30.
“As
we enter the new term, we call upon government to prioritize public schools and
institutions in providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs). We call upon
the government not to negate on its duty to ensure that every citizen of
Zimbabwe has access to public quality education, free of Covid-19
complications. Schools must be safe,” read the statement.
ZIMTA
also expressed optimism that the financial windfall Zimbabwe got from
International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this week will be a shot in the arm
for government in supporting social services like education and health.
“Education
must play the catch-up ball, which requires immense investment in financial,
human, and material resources. We look forward to the shot in the arm by IMF
that has released USD 961 million as Special Drawing Rights (SDR) that will
support social services like education and health.
“Our
proposal is that part of the fund should support these areas of need. The
minister of finance has already indicated it will support education,” said
Taderera in the statement.
ZIMTA
also questioned government’s state of preparedness towards the reopening of schools
in light of the ongoing Covid-19 third wave.
“We
further note with concern the inadequate and or lack of statistical information
on the preparedness of the State on how it will support educators to handle
learners and staff who have been subjected to the effects of the third wave.
“We
come at a time when learners and teachers were affected psychologically by
illness, deaths in the family or at school. Educators will have to deal with
these issues in hours’ time and with poor preparatory measures,” read the
statement.
ZIMTA
also said it believes that government should have made consultations on a
broader spectrum including various stakeholders like staff associations,
parents, education partners and communities involved in mobilizing resources,
skills and interventions to ensure event- free schools opening.
The
announcement by government to reopen schools has been met with mixed feelings by
various stakeholders in the education sector, with some expressing displeasure
on the three-day notice given for examination sitting classes to start lessons as
most parents were not prepared.
