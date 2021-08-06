Monica Mutsvangwa

So much hysteria has surrounded the vaccination program since the programme was opened to every citizen above 18 years. People from all walks of life countrywide flocked designated vaccination point to take the jab as they took heed to the call to achieve herd immunity at national level.

The government as well declared their intention to ensure that by year-end 10 million people would have been vaccinated.

As a result, the government should disseminate adequate information to the people carrying out the vaccination programmes so that they clarify government position on whether or not to vaccinate pregnant and lactating women to address the mist engulfing the whole situation.

Here comes the issue, what will be the situation for the lactating and pregnant women?

The United Nations guidelines on the legibility for vaccination allows such women to take the jab but the situation currently obtaining on the ground, shows that some vaccination centres have and are turning them back as they claim they are ‘ineligible’ to do so.

WHO clearly states in its guidelines that, ‘On the basis of these considerations, WHO recommends vaccination in lactating women as in other adults’ and thus if these women are restricted from getting the jab a scenario of confusion engulfs the nation.

The responsible authorities, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, should weigh the benefits accrued from the vaccination for both the mother and the child before deciding on turning back those who are willing to embrace the programme.

What then does it mean to bar a pregnant woman form getting the vaccination bearing in mind the high level of vulnerability she is exposed to in terms of contracting the virus?

Health practitioners at public health institutions place the onus on the beneficiary of the vaccination to decide whether to take it or not rather than pretending as if it is part of government policy to bar people.

If the effectiveness of the vaccine in lactating mothers is similar to that of other adults, then where is the logic of discriminating the former if it is not only meant to uphold societal myths.