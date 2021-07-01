File picture

CHIREDZI-Government certified surveyors are slowing down the construction of Chiredzi’s Melbourne Park Primary School, as they are demanding for ZW$120 000 in allowances and fuel to carry out the topographical survey for the school, it has emerged.

The stand on which the school is to be built was awarded to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education by Chiredzi Town Council to alleviate pressure from four primary schools in the sugarcane town and surveyors are demanding for allowances the latter cannot currently afford.

Treasury this year, released ZW$9 million through the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) to fund the construction of Melbourne Park Primary School in Chiredzi, an amount which can only be used towards the purchase of building materials.

During a recent virtual meeting organised by United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA) last week, Chiredzi District Schools Inspector (DSI) Petronella Nyangwe indicated that the construction of the school was failing to kick-start because government certified surveyors who are supposed to come and conduct a topographical survey, are demanding ZW$120 000 for their allowances and fuel to carry out that process.

“We have managed to buy some of the materials required for the construction of our school but there is need for a topographical survey by government surveyors, who need about ZW$120 000.00 for allowances and fuel to come and carry out that process. It cannot be deducted from the ZW$9 million allocated by treasury this year.

“We also need to clear the site and we are calling council and other stakeholders to help us in doing because if we fail to utilise the nine million by year end, it will be seized by the government. Of the ZW$9 million, ZW$6 million will be channelled towards construction of two infant blocks and the remaining ZW$3 million for the construction of two junior school blocks,” said Nyangwe.

Speaking at the same meeting, Chiredzi Town Council Chairman Gibson Hwende told Nyangwe that when the ministry made an application for the school, they indicated that they had resources on the ground to kick start construction but they now seem to be taking too long to do so.

“Madam, you once indicated that all resources were on the ground and we thought it was wise to award the ministry with a stand in order to provide basic education at lower costs but it seems the ministry is now taking too long to do so. On the issue of topographical surveys, I think they can be done by local surveyors who are here in Chiredzi and your office can also write to stakeholders asking for help in clearing the site,” said Hwende.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke was also awarded a stand by Chiredzi Town Council and has made progress, with the school now nearing completion.

Chiredzi Urban’s four primary schools which are Shingai, Chiredzi Government, Lowveld Adventist and council run Tshovani Primary Schools are failing to cater for the growing population in Chiredzi, which has fuelled corruption during enrolment period.