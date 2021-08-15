Echoes of the girl child donating pads to girls in Manhanha

A group of Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) students, Echoes of a Girl Child have stepped up their efforts to improve access to sanitary wear amongst Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in various societies across the nation.

Access to sanitary wear has been on the decline in the face of Covid-19 induced economic effects, which has caused many young girls to opt for unsafe menstrual management practices especially in marginalized communities.

22-year-old Viola Chinyemba, who is Echoes of a Girl Child president, said they were on a drive to cushion young girls in marginalized communities and with the help of some colleagues have launched sanitary pads campaigns to help vulnerable girls.

“It was always my passion to work with young women and girls. We have done a number of projects and currently we are running the #APadDrive campaign that is targeting girls, from both rural and urban areas. Our aim is to help girls access sanitary wear which is now expensive,” said Chinyemba.

She said that they are targeting to intensify the use of reusable pads in rural communities across the country.

“In Manhanha, Mashonaland East, we did a pad drive campaign and 48 girls benefited from the initiative. We also taught them how to make reusable pads and we reached out to other rural communities and teach them how to make these cost saving reusable pads,” added Chinyemba.

The organization has also managed to assist with school fees and uniforms for five pupils at Rujeko Primary School.

Echoes of the Girl Child was established last year and focuses on Menstrual Health Management (MHM) and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).