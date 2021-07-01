People queuing at Masvingo Provincial Hospital to get vaccinated

The ongoing covid-19 vaccination programme has seen large numbers of people going to get their jabs lately, overwhelming the number of health workers at vaccination centres around the province.

This came out at a TellZim-ZIMCODD press discussion held at Chevron Hotel in Masvingo recently, where Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu said health workers were being overwhelmed because of the increase in covid-19 induced duties.

“Shortage of staff is a major challenge we are noting, and as you are aware, apart from covid-19 vaccination, health centres are still offering all the other usual services like antenatal checkups and children immunization, so they end up being overwhelmed.

“We are looking at creating outreach points, but again we would be pulling staff from the existing facilities and we need logistics like the vehicles to be used, fuel and other resources. We are also considering using rapid response teams for that but we are still looking into that issue and as of now I cannot say we have a clear solution to the problem,” Dr Shamhu said.

There has been an outcry over the limiting of the number of people being vaccinated per day at local health centres, with Masvingo Provincial Hospital only vaccinating 60 people in one day, closing the vaccination centre at 1300hrs.

Dr Shamhu said the hospital once had a lot of nurses that tested positive to covid-19, which caused severe staff shortage, also aggravated by the fact that they also have to maintain the gains made in other disease like tuberculosis, HIV and cervical cancer which they do not want to reverse.

He said there was once a suggestion to engage retired health workers to assist during the vaccination programme, but it did not take off as they will then require allowances.

“Most clinics have only three nurses and an environment health technician doing all the work. They end up being overwhelmed and fatigued and they also have to take their off-days. The issue of engaging retirees could not take off the ground because they will then require allowances that will have to come from central government.

“Sometimes they end up being fatigued because of being overwhelmed, and if stretched further, that is where you end up having errors and all that because sometimes we forget that health workers are also human and they need to rest,” Dr Shamhu said.

Dr Shamhu however said if the current trend of the vaccination programme remains, the province was on track to achieve the herd immunity target, as the PMD’s office on Friday August 7 had sent a vehicle to Harare to collect more vaccine to boost current stocks

Government of Zimbabwe recently said it is targeting to have imported 10 million doses of covid-19 vaccine by December 2021.