Zvishavane- Masvingo road accident that claimed lives near Chitowa Business centre in July

Clayton Shereni

Two months after 22 people perished in road carnage along the Masvingo-Zvishavane highway, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is still to hold anyone accountable for letting two overloaded vehicles pass through roadblocks and checkpoints.

The Toyota Wish and Toyota Granvia vehicles carrying 23 people in total were involved in a head-on collision at the 61km peg near Chitowa Business Centre around 1545hrs on July 5, 2021.

On July 6, 2021, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had opened an investigation to establish how the two overloaded vehicles maneuvered their ways through police checkpoints.

“It is a case which is under investigation to ascertain what happened. If they got past a certain roadblock or checkpoint, we are going to take stern measures against the officers who were on duty,” said Nyathi.

However, a follow up to the case has proved that police are yet to hold accountable officers who were manning roadblocks along Gutu-Masvingo and Masvingo-Zvishavane roads.

Contacted by TellZim News on August 19, 2021, Nyathi said it was very hard to hold anyone accountable considering that both drivers died in the accident.

“In this case you should take note that all drivers died so we cannot charge anyone because the people who are answerable are dead,” said Nyathi.

However, asked whether the police had brought to book any officer who was on duty at one of the many roadblocks that these overloaded vehicles passed through, the spokesperson said he did not have information at hand and asked to be contacted later for verification.

“As for the issue of overloaded vehicles, passing through roadblocks you can check with me later, right now I am at a certain function. I prefer Monday when I am in office,” he said.

Efforts to contact him on Monday up to Wednesday were fruitless as he continued asking to be contacted later as he had other pressing commitments.

The Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials were pointing fingers at each other over detaining the Toyota Wish that was impounded twice before it was involved in the accident.

VID National Director, Doctor Johannes Pedzapasi said that they just inspect a vehicle and release it because they have no power to detain an unroadworthy vehicle.

“When VID impounds a vehicle, we just do a full technical inspection of the vehicle then write a notice prohibiting its use. After that, the owner will come, take the vehicle, and have it repaired at a garage of their choice.

According to the Traffic Act we cannot keep a car when we are done with inspections so we do not know where these allegations are coming from,” said Dr Pedzapasi.

However, Memory Shara a relative of nine accident victims who were aboard the Granvia that was heading to Matebeleland Province for a funeral called upon government to pounce on drivers who will be speeding and overloading passengers.

“Our greatest plea is for government to rehabilitate its roads and arrest speeding drivers so as to avoid unnecessary loss of life and set an example to would be offenders,” said Shara.

The accident that happened at the peak of level four lockdown measures that restricted intercity travels has exposed how porous police roadblocks and checkpoints can be.

Earlier this month two ZRP Neighborhood Watch members, Mangezi Sithole (48) and his son Talent (24) were arraigned before Karoi Magistrate Felix Charumwe for allegedly setting up an unauthorized roadblock and accepting bribes from motorists.



