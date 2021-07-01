Panashe Matongo

Often times, consumers face rampant unfair business dealings due to lack of knowledge. Consumer rights are enshrined in the supreme law of the land (Constitution) and more comprehensively in the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:14), a piece of legislation that is meant to protect the consumer of goods and services by ensuring a fair, efficient and sustainable transparent market place. The act encompasses the following fundamental rights, inter alia, the right to health and safety, right to fair contractual agreements and right to information.

Firstly, Section 10 of the Act entitles consumers the right to fair value, good-quality and safety of goods or services. Related to that, suppliers are duty bound to offer goods and services that conform to the mandatory safety and quality standards prescribed in accordance with the laws. For instance, suppliers have a duty to provide goods or services that are serviceable where necessary, safe and free from any defects and hazards, usable and durable for a specific period of time.

In terms of Section 11 of the Act, there is an implied warranty that the supply of goods and services are free from defects. Implied warranty refers to a promise, arising by operation of law, that something that is sold will be marketable and fit for the purpose for which it is sold. Defects refer to any fault, imperfection or shortcoming in the quality, quantity, potency, purity or standard of any goods or services. This indicates that consumers deserve products that are fit for the purpose they are bought for. Further, if the product has defect(s), consumers have the right to return the product within six months at the supplier’s risk and expense and without any penalty. However, consumers will not be able to claim for damages after three years.

Second is the right to fair contractual agreements, where Section 35 states that a consumer has a right to be treated fairly and honestly in any transaction or promotional activity by any supplier, marketer or service provider and to be protected from unacceptable conduct. This section illustrates that suppliers or service providers are prohibited from using improper means such as misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, harassment or unfair tactics in marketing of goods or services. Unfair contractual agreements include the famous clauses; no returns, no exchange, no refund and disclaimer of liability on products.

Furthermore, Section 26 makes it mandatory for every supplier of any goods or services to disclose information regarding goods or services as well as disclosure of prices in relation to those goods or services.

Moreover, breach of the above-mentioned rights by suppliers results in harm to consumers. The following harms are actionable by consumers; the death of, or injury to any natural person, an illness of any natural person, any loss of, or physical damage to any property, irrespective of whether it is movable or immovable and any economic loss.

REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO CONSUMERS

The Act offers redress to consumers in the following ways; introduction of a dispute resolution mechanism through voluntary arbitrations conducted by consumer protection organisations; referral to the Commission and enforcement through Courts (reviews, appeals and direct access).

Panashe Matongo is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner practicing in Masvingo. He is an avid human rights defender and he writes in his personal capacity. For feedback: WhatsApp 071 539 0083 or email matongoprofessor@gmail.com.