Benard Madzivire

MUTARE- A disability rights lobby group has urged government to compile a database of people who were injured by explosive remnants of liberation war ammunition in communities along the Zimbabwean border with Mozambique.

The Quadriplegics and Paraplegics Association of Zimbabwe (QUAPAZ) has pointed out Chipinge as the district with the biggest number of undocumented people who are victims of landmines and other explosive remnants of war ammunition in the post-independence era.

QUAPAZ chairperson, Benard Madzivire told TellZim News that several decades after the liberation war, communities along the border with Mozambique have the highest numbers of people with disabilities (PWDs) that are not documented.

"Through engagements with communities in Chipinge district, we realized that due to landmines, there are many PWDs along the border who are being left out in humanitarian assistance and response during disasters. Coincidentally, we have very high cultural practices that undermine the rights of persons with disabilities in these communities.

“These communities along the border are vulnerable to natural disasters yet there are many people with disabilities who are not documented. Up to now we do not have a government led database of PWDs, whilst the available ones are project driven by non-governmental organizations. Government must involve PWDs in the compilation of such a database.

QUAPAZ has been advocating for all PWDs in disaster vulnerable areas in Manicaland to be included and meaningfully participate in disaster risk reduction, humanitarian preparedness, response and recovery.

“There is need for coordinated and deliberate efforts to involve PWDs in the establishment of their own database. There will be suspicion if people with disabilities are not involved in the compilation of such a database. They will think you are going to use their names to look for money and grants. We want government agencies to encourage partners to include disabled persons in their programmes and humanitarian responses," said Madzivire.

During Zimbabwe's liberation war in the 1970s, the Rhodesian army laid massive minefields in order to prevent guerilla fighters from entering the country.

Decades after the liberation war, landmines continued to affect local communities along the border with Mozambique in Chipinge, thereby posing a threat to their livestock and wildlife.

Available data shows that landmines have killed and maimed more than 1500 Zimbabwean civilians and 120 000 livestock since independence.

The Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre (ZIMAC) says the government of Zimbabwe with assistance from partners managed to reduce landmine contamination to just over forty square kilometers at the end of 2019.

According to United States Embassy in Harare, support for humanitarian demining in Zimbabwe has destroyed more than 42 600 landmines and also returned a substantial amount of land to productive use.

Contacted for comment, Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Edgars Seenza said he will check with Chipinge district development coordinator to find out if there are many PWDs as a result of explosive remnants of war.

"I will check with Chipinge DDC as well as Department of Social Welfare to determine the number of people affected by landmines in communities along the border. Regardless of the number of landmine victims, we are interested in assisting them. I am aware that government was involved in demining initiatives and many places were demined.

"During the Cyclone Idai response, we included PWDs from Mutare, Buhera, Chimanimani and Chipinge in humanitarian assistance. I am in Bulawayo right now and if I was in the office, I could have given you the number of PWDs affected by cyclones and received assistance," said Seenza.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator (DDC), William Mashava confirmed that there are many PWDs along the border with Mozambique due to injuries caused by landmines during the liberation war.

"Generally along the border with Mozambique we have a lot of PWDs due to landmines injuries, but many injuries occurred during the war and afterwards there were very few incidents. White soldiers had planted a lot of explosives so as to deter guerilla fighters from entering the country from Mozambique.

"As we speak right now Zimbabwe National Army with help from partners is in the process of clearing landmines in communities along the border with Mozambique," said Mashava.

He however denied allegations that PWDs were left out in humanitarian assistance and response after Cyclone Idai struck saying the Department of Social Welfare and Jairos Jiri had the actual numbers of PWDs who were affected by Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and other areas.

"We helped everyone and no PWDs were left out. I do not have the exact number of PWDs that were affected and helped but there were even organizations specifically targeting them.

"No one was left out and it’s just that when disasters occur some organizations end up exaggerating facts in order to seek relevance," said Mashava.

Inclusive humanitarian action for persons with disabilities is an emerging area for most actors implementing the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with disabilities in Humanitarian Action (IASC) report stipulates that deliberate and proactive action is required to ensure that all PWDs from all constituencies are systematically included.

Madzivire however commended government for inclusion of PWDs, saying he is now a member of Mutare District Civil Protection unit, which complements the setting up of the disability policy.