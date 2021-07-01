Kwekwe-An unidentified man was found dead in the middle of the road along Kwekwe-Mvuma road in what police suspect to be a hit and run accident.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko is appealing to members of public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator after a man's body was found on August 1 2021 in the middle of the road.

"Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the driver involved in the suspected hit and run incident.

"Drivers are advised to exercise maximum caution and adhere to road traffic regulations when driving along the country's roads," said Mahoko.

According to a police communique dated August 5 2021, a passerby discovered the lifeless body lying on the road along Eastclaire road at the 20km peg along Kwekwe-Mvuma road.

A report was made to the police, who attended the scene and observed that a motor vehicle had run over the now deceased thereby inflicting severe injuries.

Tyre marks were observed at the back of body which had a deformed face, head and chest.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigations are underway.