EMA Manicaland Provincial Manager Kingstone Chitotombe speaking during a press conference at EMA offices recently

MUTARE- Since the start of the fire season, Manicaland province has recorded 54 fire incidences, burning over 8 000hectares of land, a 135 percent increase from last season, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has reported.

Speaking during a press conference on veld fire management on Wednesday August 25 2021, EMA Manicaland provincial manager, Kingstone Chitotombe said EMA is conducting a programme aimed at monitoring farms dotted around the province to implement veld fire preventative measures with farmers.

"The province has registered a 135 percent increase in veld fires compared to last year. In this regard the province has already begun a comprehensive farm to farm monitoring programme, starting with Makoni District.

"The operation is aimed at checking out state of fire prevention measures such as fire guards in veld fire hot spots and compliance on farms that were served with orders.

"It also aimed at fining farmers without fire guards and who committed other fire offences, investigating fire incidences and raising awareness," said Chitotombe.

Chitotombe indicated that about 51.3 percent of all farms and plots monitored had put some preventative measures including fire guards.

"32 tickets were issued to farmers who did not have any fire prevention measures. Eight fire cases were assessed and investigated with the assistance of police.

"This resulted in the opening of three dockets for cases which had known culprits. Information on fire was disseminated in form of posters and fliers," he said.

Chitotombe also said that due to heavy rains there is extreme biomass even in areas where it used to be low making the province highly vulnerable in 2021 fire season.

"The districts at extreme risk are Makoni, Chipinge, some parts of Chimanimani and Nyanga while all the remaining districts are at slightly lower risk than others.

"The 2021 veld fire prediction undertaken by EMA using biomass as indicated by the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) as a proxy for fuel load, and the previous fire behaviour as indicated by the burnt area in 2020, shows that the country is generally in the high risk (65.2%) to extreme risk (24.7%) to veld fires, compared to medium (43.3%) to high (23.1%) risk in 2020,"said Chitotombe.

He also urged landowners, occupiers, users and communities to play an active role in veld fire management.

Veld fires have become one of the greatest environmental challenges in Zimbabwe considering their destruction on natural resources, property and human life.

EMA data shows that annually, the country loses over a million hectares of forests and grasslands hence depriving wildlife and livestock of pastures.

Statutorily, the veld fire season in Zimbabwe stretches from July 31 to October 31 each year.