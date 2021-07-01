Residents follow proceedings at the meeting

MASHAVA – Residents in Mashava have blasted Masvingo Rural District Council over alleged unfair treatment on service delivery compared to Nemamwa Growth Point.

Residents told council officials during 2022 budget consultations at Bere township hall on Tuesday that they deserved simillar treatment to Nemamwa Growth Point as they also pay rates to council.

They claimed that services rendered to Nemamwa Growth Point was far much better than theirs, which makes them think they are being treated as second class citizens.

“When we come to Nemamwa we see good and tarred roads in the growth point as well as the residential areas. Is it because that is where the council officials stay? We need the same treatment or we do not pay rates.

“The tarred road you put on the stretch along Balmain – Bere road is substandard as compared to what we see in Nemamwa and it is better if council find enough resources before embarking on a project,” said one participant

Another resident Lilian Chipala popularly known as Mai Fineria at Bere in Mashava said they were tired of empty promises from the council saying they come for consultations every year but none of their concerns are addressed.

“You need to start taking us seriously because you come here every year to do these consultations but not a single point we raise is put into consideration. I hope this time you will consider our input,” said Chipala

Another participant raised the issue of refuse collection saying the business centre had no bins and refuse collection was not regular, and called for council to erect wall bins around the township.

“The township has no bins and the refuse is not collected regularly. We urge council to construct collection points with bricks where we will empty our household and shop bins so that refuse is collected from there,” said another participant.

Ward 5 Councilor Aleta Makomeke said she was aware of the refuse problem, saying the local authority should urgently address it.

“When you hear the locals asking for services please consider their plight. What they want is simple. We need bins marked MRDC here which are up to standard so that residents maintain good hygiene,” said Makomeke.

Residents also complained over prices and terms of payment for residential stands in the locations saying council needs to come up with payment plans for low-income earners and reduce the price from US$12 per square metre to US$5.

“The prices and conditions we are given are not conducive for us and the local authority should come up with payment plans for low income earners or else we will die tenants,” said another participant.

Participants also complained over payment of waiting list fees, which need to be renewed every year saying it was unfair for them since council is failing to give them stands on time.

“Why should a waiting list fee expire when it is not my fault that I did not get the stand within that year? Council is failing to deliver on its end so why should I continue paying?” said a participant.

Victor Charumbira from Masvingo RDC who was moderating the discussion said the residents’ concerns were going to be deliberated on, with measures to be taken to improve service delivery.

“We are recording all your concerns and input, which will be presented to the responsible authority as they are. On issue of stands prices you have to note that council considers servicing charges,” said Charumbira

During the same meeting, Mashava residents rejected the council’s proposal to hike Mashava Hall hiring per day from US$24 to US$25 and said the local authority should differentiate between locals and outsiders.

They also rejected cemetery proposed charges pegged at US$10 and US$15 for local children and adults respectively demanding a downward variation of US$5 and US$10 respectively.

Churches also complained about the fees they are asked to pay for services at council premises like halls saying they should pay about US$50 per year like those with church buildings.

“We as churches are providing services to the community and there is no need for us to pay high rates,” said a participant.



