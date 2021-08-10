Masvingo Pirates Netball Team

Cash-strapped Masvingo Pirates Netball Club is appealing to well-wishers and sponsors to fund their trip to Bulawayo in anticipation of their maiden Premier Netball League (PNL) appearance.

Although netball and other high-risk sporting activities like football have not been given green light to commence by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), Masvingo Pirates is preparing for this crucial netball galore.

Club Director, Tamisai Katini said they are keen to participate in the much-decorated topflight league but lack of funding was standing between them and their dream.

“We are very much interested in participating at this big stage and confident that we will prove critics wrong. However, our coffers are dry and we appeal to those who are willing to help to come forward because as it stands we do not have money towards players’ welfare and transport,” said Katini.

The team requires a total of US$600 to fund their trip, US$180 being transport money while US$400 is for players’ welfare.

Pirates have been grouped in Pool D together with champions Platinum Queens, Black Rhinos Queens, Harare District and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Katini said they were given Saturday 28 August deadline to communicate with the organizers so that they can compile the final list of teams participating in PNL.

PNL is a new netball league that was registered with the Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZNA) and is set to be officially launched at White City complex at a date to be advised subject to SRC approval.





Pool A

Goldreef, Harare City, Bulawayo Stars, University of Zimbabwe, Masvingo Stars

POOL B

Correctional Queens, Mutare City, Blue Queens, Lupane, Waterfalls Netball club

POOL C-

Ngezi Platinum, Green Fuel, Bulawayo Queens, BTTC, Mpandawana

POOL D

Platinum Queens, Black Rhinos Queens , Harare District, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Masvingo Pirates Netball Club