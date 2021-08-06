James kudakwashe Makaranga

Talented Masvingo tennis players’ dreams to shine on the international sporting arena received a major boost after they got two-year scholarships to study in the United States of America (USA) with options for renewal.

James Makaranga (17) of Ndarama High School and Victoria High’s Mlungisi Mhlanga (19) who left the country on August 8 and 11, 2021 respectively have broken new grounds by becoming the first tennis players from the province to get full scholarships to study in the USA without the assistance of sporting agents or middle men.





Mlungisi Bukhosi Mhlanga

The tennis players got scholarships to study at Lewis and Clark Community College in the USA where Makaranga will study Automotive Technology while Mhlanga enrolled for Sport Science.

Local tennis coach Privy Fanisai responsible for the training and nurturing of the young talents said the journey was not a walk in the park and thanked God for the achievement.

“The talented duo started playing tennis at primary school where they both participated in local and international competitions, earning the call to represent Zimbabwe at national level. However, financial constraints negatively impacted the progress of the upcoming players as at times they would endure lack of game time due to lack of sponsorship to cater for their travelling bills and sporting equipment.

“In 2019 we sat down with other coaches to come up with a game plan to help the kids to find a sponsor so that they will be able to show case their talents both locally and internationally. We approached Bulawayo-based tennis coach Zezu Ndlovu who linked us with Erick Stage, a tennis coach based in the United States of America for a helping hand.

“The engagement was fruitful as Stage responded well and traveled all the way from America to come and watch the duo in action at the International Tennis Federation which was hosted in Bulawayo this year and he was impressed by the talent and dedication,” said Fanisai.

Mhlanga’s biggest achievements in his sporting carrier was representing Zimbabwe at the regional games in 2015, as well as coming first at Masvingo Tennis Academies, T.G.I Junior 2020 and coming third at Gauteng North open.

Makaranga won the 2017 Masvingo Junior Tennis Open under 14 boys’ single, doubles, as well as getting a silver medal on Mantas Open.

Fanisai also acknowledged fellow coaches, Zezo Ndlovu, Tendai Maka, Dereck Mukwehwa and Owen Mapanzure’s contribution towards the success story, as well as the overwhelming support from the two’s parents.