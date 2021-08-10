Select Menu

» » Masvingo truck driver killed in suspected hit and run

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Sunday, August 29, 2021 / comment : 0

Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
Leslie Karumbidza 

A 32 year-old Masvingo truck driver was reportedly hit by a speeding vehicle on August 22, 2021 along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road in what police have described as a hit and run accident. 

It is alleged that Farai Gudekude was hit by an unidentified vehicle whilst disembarking from his Volvo truck at the 12km peg near Nyanda Lodge. 

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said an investigation into the case has commenced. 

“I can confirm an incident where one man died in a suspected hit and run accident. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and police have opened an investigation into the case,” said Dhewa.  

Police also claim that Gudekude was travelling with four passengers whose whereabouts and identity are still unknown. 

It is alleged that the truck driver pulled off at 12km peg and together with four unidentified passengers disembarked from the truck leading to this fateful incident when a car coming from the other direction hit him.

Gudekude sustained multi head injuries, a broken left arm and was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for postmortem. 

Other sources said Gudekude was also in the informal trading business at Garikai Fruit and Vegetables market together with his wife and had been sent by other traders to purchase  goods for them. 

The sources also allege that his death and hit and run theory was a mere cover up for a robbery and murder as  police continue dodging questions of the four passengers’ whereabouts.

It is further alleged that a female passenger asked Gudekude to pull over for a recess and when he had done so, the syndicate then robbed him before stage-managing a hit and run. 

However, another vendor who had her goods on the truck said nothing was missing and dismissed  robbery allegations. 

