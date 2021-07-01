Clayton Shereni

Zanu PF Masvingo youth league is reportedly gearing up to elect a new leadership structure after the party’s politburo directed its youth league structures in all provinces to hold elections by September.

The elections which will be conducted under the supervision of the party’s Commissariat Department will begin from cell up to the provincial level.

Zanu PF Masvingo political commissar, Jevas Masosota said he didn’t have information about the elections since he was out of town.

“Right now we have no date because I have no information pertaining to that issue. You can contact me on Monday afternoon when I get to Masvingo right now I am in Chiredzi,” said Masosota.

Some heavyweights in the current structure including Gutu West legislator John Paradza and Masvingo Urban Ward 10 Councillor Sengerayi Manyanga have been thrown in the hat.

Paradza and Manyanga were co-opted after some executive members ditched their posts for District Coordinating Committee (DCC) in their respective districts.

Manyanga took over the commissariat post while Paradza occupied the finance secretary position.

Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson, Godfrey Mukungunugwa who is the incumbent chairperson is also eyeing a return.

Mukungunungwa was co-opted last year after the then youth chairperson, Brian Munyoro resigned to take up the Gutu DCC chairperson post which he won uncontested.

Mukungunugwa told TellZim News that he will be gunning for a fresh term and was eager to lead the party’s youth structure.

“The date for the election hasn’t been set yet but I will be seeking another term to serve the party. I am interested and preparing to lead the youth once more. I am confident that I will remain the youth executive chairperson,” said Mukungunungwa.

Manyanga said he wasn’t interested in the top post but revealed that he had ambitions to serve in the national youth league executive if awarded a chance.

“I will remain in the structures and I want to return my post but if people choose me to run for the post I will. Its either I return my post or I go to the national executive, those are my two options,” said Manyanga.

Paradza said his plate was full and he was content with his current position.

"I am satistfied with my current position those that are saying I want to contest for the chairperson post don't know me. I am focusing on developing my constituency . The post demands too much attention and I cant divide my attention," said Paradza.

The election is also subject to the Covid-19 induced restrictions which banned all social or political gatherings.

However, the ruling party has been caught on offside many times as some of its structures continue to hold meetings in defiance of the set restrictions.