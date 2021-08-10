Late Alderman Philip Debwe

City of Masvingo’s first black deputy mayor who succumbed to Covid-19 on August 23, 2021 has been declared a provincial liberation war hero for his contribution towards Zimbabwe’s independence and development of the country’s oldest town.

Former Deputy Mayor, Alderman Philip Debwe (76) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Rujeko isolation center on Monday where he was on quarantine for only a day.

Family spokesperson, Chrispen Hahlani who is also young brother to the late Alderman expressed gratitude to government for according hero status to Debwe.

“We sent a letter to the government and they accorded him a hero’s status. As Debwe family we are forever indebted to the government for this kindly gesture,” said Hahlani.

Alderman Debwe was buried at his rural home in Zaka at Dehwe, homestead, Chisinde village under chief Ndanga on August 26, 2021.

The late Debwe was born on July 1, 1945 in Masvingo attained his primary education at Don Bosco Primary School and secondary at Gokomere.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke said the late Alderman was development-oriented and his death was a great loss for the city.

“Alderman Debwe had a vision and was committed to develop this city from the moment he ventured into local governance. This is a great loss for the whole of Masvingo because this man had influence and a vision towards development of our beloved city,” said Maboke.

Before venturing into politics and local governance, Alderman Dehwe worked at Mufulia Printing Works (Zambia) and when he came back to Zimbabwe, worked as an operator at Central African Petroleum Refineries in Bulawayo.

He also trained as a teacher at Morgenster Teachers' College but did not complete the course before working for N.Richards and Company.

From 1964 to 1965, he worked as a temporary teacher at Majuru Primary School in Zaka.

In the early 70’s he became committed to underground political activism before leaving for Mozambique to join the liberation war.

He also became a military instructor and further trained in Counter Intelligence at Cincu Military Academy in Romania.

He was elected deputy Mayor for Masvingo in 1981 to 1984 and in 1991 he was honoured as an Alderman.

He is survived by five children and nine grandchildren.