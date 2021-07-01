File picture

Gweru- Police in the Midlands Province has declared war on pirate taxis known as mushikashika, an operation that has seen nearly 200 cars being impounded recently for carrying commuters without approval from authorities.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said motor vehicles found violating Covid-19 measures that ban the operation of any other public transport operators than ZUPCO were bound to face the wrath of the law.

"All motor vehicles found violating the widely pronounced measures are being impounded while persons operating them are being arrested.

"The operation is ongoing for as long as the measures are in force. Over the past weekend, we have impounded a total of 171 motor vehicles. Some are currently being held at various police stations while some are being referred to Vehicle Inspection Department," said Mahoko

Gweru Urban District alone has reportedly impounded 115 motor vehicles, while their drivers have been arrested and Mahoko said members of the public should not use pirate taxis but only authorized public transporters to safeguard themselves from Covid-19.

"We urge the public take hid and comply with the law. We are of the view that members of the public should voluntarily observe the measures to safeguard themselves from contracting the deadly disease which we hear, infections are on a steep increase. They should not wait for police enforcement,” Mahoko said.

While government has authorized that only Zupco fleets were the means of public transport under the ongoing level four lockdown, commuters have sometimes resorted to the use of pirate taxis to avoid the long queues at Zupco termini.