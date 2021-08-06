Tarusenga Vhembo

MASVINGO- The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T has reportedly finalized the comeback Masvingo Urban Ward 3 Councilor Tarusenga Vembo who was fired by mistake last year when the party purged four councilors.

The party claims that they are now expecting conclusion on the part of government so that recalled Masvingo Urban ward 3 Councilor, Tarusenga Vhembo fully resumes duty.

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora told TellZim News that Vhembo will soon be back at the town house as they were waiting for the final processes being done by the Ministry of Local Government and National Housing.

“He was reinstated and we are just waiting for the documents. Party spokesperson Doctor Tarisai Mavetera is following up on the issue with the Ministry of Local Government since we wrote to them a long time ago,” said Mwonzora.

Efforts to get a comment from Dr. Mavetera were futile as he did not respond to messages sent to his mobile phone and he also did not pick calls.

Before his ascendency to be the party’s president, Mwonzora had fired ward 3 Councilor Tarusenga Vhembo together with three others for allegedly not representing the party’s interests.

Vhembo, Godfrey Kurauone (ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (ward 7) were controversially recalled by Mwonzora the then MDC-T secretary general in November last year.

Mwonzora last week reportedly fired three councillors in Kwekwe including the Mayor, Angeline Kasipo, deputy mayor Melody Chingarande and four others in Chipinge over allegations of aligning with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Vhembo who has been eager to return to his post continues to wait for communication since December last year when Mwonzora promised to reinstate him.