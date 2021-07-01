Belinda Mwale

Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information is a necessity for women and girls but the Covid-19 induced lockdown has brought mixed feelings amongst various stakeholders over SRH access especially in rural and marginalized communities.

Much focus is seemingly being given on efforts to combat the pandemic but women rights pressure groups say they feel that information concerning SRH is not reaching the most vulnerable parts of the society.

Women Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) Masvingo Chapter coordinator, Belinda Mwale said while information on SRH is there, it is limited since other women especially those in the rural areas cannot participate in virtual meetings where information is shared.

“The information is there on SRH but not all women can access it, with those in the rural areas being left out. Even others in urban areas that do not have gadgets are left out and the cost of data is also a factor, hence information is only accessed by a few women with gadgets and data.

“We used to send posters to rural areas but during the Covid-19 pandemic there is limited movement so some women are left out,” said Mwale.

However, Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Masvingo marketing and communications officer Herbert Chikosi said the lockdown had changed nothing in their way of offering SRH services.

“ZNFPC never stopped offering SRH during this Covid-19 pandemic; women are accessing their services as usual. We are making use of radio stations and social media platforms such as Whatsapp to disseminate information on SRH to women around the province,” said Chikosi.

He also said they were utilizing both mainstream and online media platforms to reach out to women in the province.

“We are a grassroots-based organization with structures from ward level hence our peer educators, community based distributors, youth facilitators and health advisors play a pivotal role both in comprehensive information dissemination and services provision.

“We are very fortunate that in our province we have vibrant community newspapers and radio stations which have amplified our programs,” said Chikosi.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Plan International titled ‘How Covid-19 is threatening girls' sexual and reproductive health and rights’ claims that access to SRH is in a terrible situation and is badly affecting young women and girls.

“Girls and young women faced significant barriers in accessing essential sexual and reproductive health information as well as services before the Covid-19 crisis. Now, amid a pandemic that is straining even the most robust of healthcare systems, there is a real risk that these rights will move even further from reach.

"With lockdown leading to a shadow pandemic of gender-based violence and increased rates of child marriages, teenage pregnancy and female genital mutilation predicted to increase exponentially – information and services that protect and promote girls’ and young women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights are more vital than ever,” reads part of the report.

A community health worker stationed at Nemanwa, Elizabeth Togarepi concurred with Chikosi but acknowledged that they were limiting numbers of those accessing SRH services every day to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

“There are very limited challenges at Nemamwa clinic when it comes to SRH as women are getting their usual services and those taking Antiretroval (ARV) drugs are getting them on time.

“Women get enough information which they need on SRH since we meet with them once a month or after every two weeks, however we limit the number of people who gather as a precautionary measure for Covid-19,” said Togarepi.

Various women’s rights pressure groups have sensationally claimed that access to SRH should be improved and that the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown which were being experienced could not be ignored.

Plan International has been supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care to deliver essential sexual and reproductive health services (outreach and mobile clinics) to the most vulnerable populations during the pandemic to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

Business hours have been shortened while some companies which offer SRH services have been forced to trim their staff due to the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.