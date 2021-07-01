Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi (in brown jacket) flanked by other party officials on a tour of progress on the Chirundu- Beitbridge highway in Masvingo recently

Zanu PF vice president and second co-secretary Kembo Mohadi has applauded the work being done by local universities in churning out graduates who have become assets than liabilities to the nation.

Addressing journalists in Masvingo recently during a tour of the province on party inspection business, Mohadi said local universities have done well in producing competent entrepreneurs.

“We as ruling government are encouraged to see how our own youngsters from the universities have come up to form companies that are doing this splendid job. We are very happy about the work on the highway.

“It is the state-of-the art road and I am sure upon completion it will be a pleasure for motorists to drive along this highway,” said Mohadi.

He also said the employment of locals was very encouraging as the youngsters from the surrounding communities get employment opportunities while working for the contracted companies.

“The most encouraging thing is employment of locals by these contractors. People around the sections given to these construction companies get employment chances. The creation of jobs for our youngsters is another good thing about this rehabilitation which will improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Mohadi also challenged the Ministry of Provincial Affairs and Devolution to capitalise on decentralisation of power and champion development as the nation moves towards fulfillment of a middle-income economy they promised during campaigns.

“There are lots of programmes that are taking place throughout the country especially those being done from devolution funds. Projects are not dictated from Harare nor are they from central government but rather people should take the initiatives and devolution funds disbursed through the responsible ministry.

“It is a gamble by the ruling Zanu PF party and government to walk its talk and that can only be done through implementation of promised projects,” he added.

Resident Engineer Finale Mapurisa said he is satisfied by the quality of work the companies are doing and pointed out that by the end of the first quarter of 2022 meaningful progress would have been realised on the rehabilitation work.

“Our responsibility is to look at the quality of the road. We expect this road to be more durable as the surface is smoother than the previous. Our tests on quality at site precede approval as we first inspect the materials and we are satisfied by the output on the product.

“We have to consider the issue of terrains with some having a higher magnitude than the other which will lead to other companies digging out something like five meters of soil layer before the actual work is done,” said Mapurisa.

Mapurisa confirmed that by the end of the first quarter of 2022, 180 out of the 274 kilometer- stretch from Shashe to Bubi Rivers would be complete.