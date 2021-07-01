Mtapa section 3 toilet

Gweru- Over 45 families in Mtapa suburb have been relying on an old dilapidated public toilet for decades, a situation which has become a ticking health bomb.

The development has left this community living in fear of disease outbreaks, as proper hygienic methods are not being practiced due to water woes.

Affected families are still bemoaning Gweru City Council's delays in granting them the long awaited home ownerships which could be only solution to the problem.

Nearly 200 families from Mutapa's sections 3 and 7 have been appealing to council to grant them home ownership for almost three decades now, with little having been done.

One of the residents, John Sani said that he is appealing for donor funded initiatives to assist the community towards improvement of ablution facilities for residents.

"Last year eight families benefitted from a program which was conducted by Gweru Residents Forum (GRF), which saw the construction of eight ablution facilities on one residential block. The initiative was good as it brought some relief, but we are still in a dilemma, we need help.

"I have lived in Mtapa for 50 years now and that old ablution facility you are seeing is still the only one available. The structure is now old and unsafe for use as it is full of cracks.

"We fear for the lives of the elderly and people with disabilities, particularly our fathers and mothers as they need help to access the facility .The most worrying thing is that our elderly are taking turns with kids to get into the toilet, which is so disturbing,” Sani said.

Sani said it is high time council address the issue of home ownerships in Mtapa and if that happens they would be guaranteed of building their homes than living like squatters.

Gladys Moyo who lives in one of the blocks added that her greatest fear was the outbreak of diseases.

"We live in constant fear of Covid-19 and cholera because we do not have running water at all. It is a mess as hand washing is not practical in this scenario. Imagine men and women taking turns to bath whilst guarding one another. We need council to serve us with house ownership documents because we want our children to be safe if we die," Moyo said.

Gweru City Council Public Relations Officer, Vimbai Chingwaramusee said the local authority was still working on modalities to award Mtapa residents home ownerships.

"On the issue of giving home ownerships in Mtapa, council is still processing and hopefully all will be well by year end," said Chingwaramusee.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association, (GUPRARDA) director David Chikore said the issue of Mtapa sections 3 and 7 was a result of failure to understand the constitutional mandate of council, misplaced priorities and poor planning.