Mapombi wants to start a church, I am sure I can command a huge following, pa Chitima apa vanhu vanouya vese kuzohodha nekuhodhesa vaya I can convert them. Chete zita handisati ndafunga hangu what I will call it but zvoita, ko vana Dunira na Gwanongodza vakanoitawo yavo wani vachida kuita chikoro chavo paRanch apa zvikabuda. After that will apply to the ministry of health vouya vobaya vanhu vangu kkk. I will ask my congregants to pay a few dollars then maybe I will be able to buy a decent meal. I heard government yedu iyi yakaisvonaka ichiti vemachurch can apply to be vaccinated in groups then Ministry yotounza zvayo maNurse kuzovabaya ipapo. This government never cease to amaze me. If they are sincere on that why only churches, why not other organisations. Why not go kwaMucheke kunobaya ikoko instead yekuti vanhu vaende kwaMazorodze and queue there when the government has capacity to move around. Why churches why why why, is it about votes? Something is not right, machurch anyanya kupiwa favor aya, something is fishy there.

I do not have a phone which is compatible with WhatsApp or twitter, so because of that i did not watch the inauguration of HH paZambia apa. What I know is that team Polad was not invited there. I also heard that there was a tug of war, war of words between Varakashi and the Nerorists on Twitter and other social media platforms. I head maNerorists akazoenda zvawo nechimuti kkkk. Ko ndozvavakangwariraka zvepaSosho Media kkk, kuzoenda kuballot dololo. I am sure that kuenda kwakaita chikomana ku Inauguration akanonyatsopiwa manotes chaiwo not aya aaitinyepera kuti anawo 2018. I also hope haasi kuzotinyepera zvavakaita zviya zvekuti takazoenda kuAmerica tikanoona vanaTrump what what. Apa mukana wakanga uzere wekunyatsopiwa maNotes naHichilema paBouquet yaakaitirwa a day before inauguration. But what bothers me is the fact yekuti Zimbabweans cannot agree on anything. Kutoita nharo dzekuti hee Nero azoenderei vamwe vachiti hee dai ED asina kudeedzwa kkkk, really, come on people lets be mature, they were both supposed to be there. Why not take a leaf from Botswana, the President, former president and leader of opposition were in the same plane vachienda mhiri kwaZambezi. I never heard Matswana achinetsana over that. I just pray that these guys did not bring corona from the fully-packed stadium since kuno tichirambidzwa kuungana.

I heard vamwe vaakuti mukuru came back intoxicated from the Zambian brew akauya aakuchinja chinja zvinhu, Nero is alleged to have taken the same brew and is now calling himself Helson Hamisa kkkkk. Chamisa need to copy what HH did so that he will employ those tactics in here kkk, but he should know that ED is doing the same to know maburi ekuzovhara come 2023 kkk. Izvezvi akutonoudzwa NaLungu what went wrong so that anoziva what not to do. Mind you, this wave of change is not welcome to these revolutionary parties. I am not sure if Polad guys who were watching on TV got anything. Kkkk hanzi Chedu Muzorewa with the mischievous look was not invited kkk. Ndopaakatozoona kuti who is the real opposition leader in Zimbabwe. The young man should not get over excited by the invitation, which was obvious, if you achieve something you have to call your comrades at arms and celebrate. So we need action youngman to be put in place toonawo kuti you got something from HH. The twimbos who were celebrating with the youngman should also copy what the Zambian people did, register to vote then vote. Nyaya haipereri ipapo, ED should copy from his counterpart Lungu, ngaangodyikawo and admit kkkk.

Before I forget about Mwonzora Muzorewa, I heard the guy is planning something and I want to warn my brother Nyokanhete kuti beware. Hanzi chikomana chiri kuomesa shamhu yacho ine munyu and soon he is going to strike on four other MPs for defying MDC –T and supporting the Alliance. So Nyokanhete and others who still want to warming parliament benches should be aware. kkkkk. Hanzi vana Nyokanhete have been quiet all along but now vanenge vaakutaura taura, or those people around him who are campaigning labeling him an MDC Alliance MP.

Nhasi ndinemi maNerorists kkkk, please warn Chamisa against trying to change the mindsets of the people of Uzumba, it is difficult to teach an old dog new tricks. There are many untapped areas where MDC needs to direct their energy if they want the HH scenario in Zimbabwe. Just make sure that youths register to vote. Tap into the new ground, for they have not voted. Zanu PF always pull a shocker as they did with Chiredzi in 2018.

Tiripo paChiredzi ipapo I overhead that Hwarare was shoved out of ZSMIWU, anga anetsawo muchinda uya kkkk.Kusada kubva pahuSG, it is my hope that the winds of change that prevailed kuZSMIWU dai dzasvikawo nekunana PTUZ kumateacher uko coz kune vasingadiwo kubva pazvigaro. I know hove inoora kutanga musoro so kumusoro ndokoda kutanga kugadziriswa but I think we can start our own system where the solution starts from the bottom. Let the winds of change start now, we need to remove all the chairpersons kumaclubs, maschool SDC and wherever kune vagarisa, as we approach 2023 patichandobvisa imwe mikono yagarisa. Even maPresidential candidates agarisa should be removed from the helm of their parties 2023 topinda nevatsva, izvi zvaHH wekuzama six times muno hatizvidi.

Before I go for my usual lunch of rotten bananas nemaputi, let me warn the rascal who took the picture of our own, Mambo vedu vaMupakwa pa Bikita apa. Sure how can someone take mapictures aChief vachizvimwira zvavo mukaka. Maybe vakadarikirawo stage yacho kkkk. Mapombi condemns what the chief did, tonyarirepi sure, totizirepi kana the custodians of our culture and tradition vaakuita makunakuna akadaro. Sure murume mukuru kusvozva mukaka wemukadzi wemunhu for that matter, zvandipedza mafuta sezhanje dzakaimbiwa naSimon Chimbetu ini. So where should women report issues of this nature, ko varume vanotorerwa vakadzi voendepi if the leaders are the perpetrators. Chete vakazviita vakaisa badge yemukuru wenyika so hapana zvaanoitwa. Infact nothing has been said takangozvitaura pasocial media zvikatopera hazvo. Under normal circumstances, he was supposed to resign sezvakaita Sex More Hardy paya, yes kutosiya nyembe chaiko. VaCharumbira, vanaBere, Chirumhanzu, VaMazungunye please intervene before it’s too late.

Please warn Mthuli and Mangudya to put the money from IMF into good use. I hope it won’t disappear sezvinosiita dzimwe. This time we will be watching you, don’t try to use that money for elections tokuzivai. Hanzi he want to use it to strengthen the bond notes kkkk, haa the crazy professor is something else. Kana musingagoni why don’t you call Biti to help you, rinozivazvemarika riya, kusagona kupfeka zvake zvaakatinyadzisa paZambia but when it comes to finances he is better thamn Mtuvi and Panonetsa combined. Just a quick one, ko why didnt you tell me that Generari Ampi vakaroora, heard vakatora Colonel kwavo kumasoja uko. Let me go before you accuse me of yep yepping, Mboko imboko