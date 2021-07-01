Mpandawana's 2020 Chick project

Nancy Bayereka

Mupandawana High School Development Committee (SDC) and the school authorities are at loggerheads after the latter allegedly connived and disposed of school projects without consulting parents.

It is alleged that senior staff members and some (SDC) members teamed up to dispose the school’s projects among themselves on the basis that they were recording losses from the projects.

Sources privy to the developments said the school was doing fish farming, horticulture and piggery projects and other livestock production projects.

Mupandawana SDC secretary, Innocent Bvekete told TellZim News that the school administration disposed the school’s projects amongst themselves without parents’ consent.

“The school was running piggery, layers, egg, fishery, rabbit rearing and duck projects. The top administration however decided that the projects were no longer feasible and due to financial constraints posed by Covid-19, they sold almost everything amongst themselves without consulting parents.

“The development saw projects being disposed at give-away prices and pigs were being reportedly sold for US$15 each,” said Bvekete.

Contacted for comment, school head Kundai Kufa said she was not authorized to speak to the press and referred all questions to her superiors.

“I don’t answer to the press so you should find the relevant authorities, the same way you found me,” said Kufa.

Acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylet Mhike said she had not received the matter so she could not comment.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23) states that the procuring entity shall not dispose of an unserviceable, absolute or surplus assets of any of its employees or to a member of its board or any of its committee.

By virtue of being a public school, authorities at Mupandawana High are being accused of contravening this act and parents are demanding for answers.

Recently, a source said another ploy to inflate costs of repairing school printing machines in Harare by the school administration was unmasked and a scuffle ensued.