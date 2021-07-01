Felix Matasva

MUTARE- City Council is losing substantial revenue because of its poor and outdated parking systems that make it difficult for them to collect parking fees, a local councilor said Saturday.

Speaking during a press discussion organised by TellZim in partnership with Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZimCODD) recently, Mutare ward 10 Councilor Exavia Upare said Council's obsolute parking systems were depriving Council of large amounts of potential revenue.

TellZim News is conducting a series of engagement meetings aimed at promoting dialogue between journalists, service providers, public officials and community members in wards dotted around Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

"Parking fees revenue is a cash cow considering that we have a remarkable number of parking bays in the city centre.We have pushed for Council to enlist the services of a company that will assist on how parking systems work, and a resolution has already been made, which will see Council soon advertising in the local media because we are losing money through chaotic parking systems which oftenly lack monitoring.

"The contemporary parking systems being used by Council are now outdated and obsolete. We can not be using clamps and receipt books at this point in time when technology is the order of the day, that is so backward," Upare said.

Upare said that available data in possession of the local authority showed a surge of cars in Mutare city hence revenue generated from parking bays must speak to such an increase.

"Council workers within parking bays must have machines that will update the main server,with parking discs being sold in real time and Council efforts are at advanced stage to enlist the services of a company which will revamp parking systems in order to minimise chances of revenue leakages, "Upare said.

Speaking at the same event, Mutare Residents Association coordinator David Mutambirwa blasted council for unnecessary spending after it emerged that some council officials held a capital intensive meeting in Masvingo recently, at a time the local authority is struggling with service delivery.

"Councll officials have proven that they like to live lavishly even at a time when most organisations are struggling due to Covid-19 effects. Council recently procured new top of the range vehicles for its two managers and news has it that the Mayor's car is yet to be delivered.

"City fathers and managers also went as far as 200km away, to spend Council's money at a hotel in Masvingo.We have nothing against Masvingo but they should have saved money by conducting their meeting at a nearby hotel in Mutare, " said Mutambirwa.

Mutambirwa said Mutare City Council was also underutilizing its Kentucky Farm, encouraging the local authority to venture into agricultural projects where it can export produce.

"You must approach a number of business investors through your investment committee. Kentucky Farm is lying idle yet there is an opportunity to produce and export organic products.

"Council must make use of council properties which are undervalued and underutilized. Look outside the box and venture into beneficial partnerships with people who have resources," said Mutambirwa.

Responding to Mutambirwa, Upare, who also chairs the newly established Business and Investment Committee concurred with sentiments that Mutare City Council has failed to put some of its property into good use.

"We have beerhalls but no one likes to drink beer at these spots anymore, hence those properties must be converted into some other uses so as to ensure effective generation of revenue for our local authority.

"We are resolving to start some projects at Kentucky Farm since it is lying idle at the moment. We appreciate the constructive criticism that we get from residents through residents associations," said Upare.