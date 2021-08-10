A boundary row over parts of Mwenezi East's ward 13 area is looming as Chief Chitanga born Feleni Chauke and newly appointed Chief Mpapa are each claiming ownership of the area.

The area of contention which for the past years had been under Chief Chitanga's jurisdiction has its bigger portion set to be taken over by Chief Mpapa, born Julis Mpapa in event the latter's claims prevail.

Athough the recently resuscitated Mpapa Chief reports to Chiredzi District his boundary stretches to Mwenezi East's parts of Ward 13, an area which is currently under Chief Chitanga.

Chief Mpapa's spokesperson Tonderayi Beni said the Mpapa chieftainship, which had been in existence since time immemorial only to be destroyed by the coming of white settlers, owns some vast areas in parts of Mwenezi East.

"The Mpapa chieftainship was there before the whites came in and its area of jurisdiction used to stretch from Chiredzi South to sizeable parts of Mwenezi East's ward 13 so Chief Mpapa is going to restore all his area. Though the boundary issue is yet to be finalized, a large area of Mwenezi East's Ward 13 belongs to Chief Mpapa," said Beni.

However, in a telephone interview Chief Chitanga disputed the claim maintaining that the rest of Ward 13 is and will remain under his rule.

"The correct position is that Mpapa chieftainship covers parts of Chiredzi South and there is nowhere his rule can stretch to Mwenezi East because he hails from Chiredzi district.

“Those who are claiming that his area stretches to parts of Mwenezi East's ward 13 are people who are not well-versed with administrative issues. Mwenezi East's ward 13 is under my jurisdiction and will remain like that," said Chitanga.

Mpapa was recently upgraded from headman to substantive chief alongside two other Chiredzi headmen, Chilonga and Gezani.