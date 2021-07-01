



Nancy Bayereka





The Covid-19 pandemic has affected various sectors across the country and the arts are not an exception, a development which has prompted My Age Zimbabwe to cushion the Masvingo arts industry.





The program which will be beamed on newly established online channel 263 Youth TV is themed Rethinking Arts in Pandemics and is being done in conjunction with Culture Fund's Creative Actions through support from the European Union.





My Age Zimbabwe director, Onward Gibson said they had noticed that the arts have been greatly affected and that they will use the platform to tackle social issues.





“The programme comes at a realization that artists have been affected largely by Covid-19. They have a role to play in passing on messages that are key in pandemics, for example information on Covid-19, information on health and wellbeing including challenging discrimination, drug and substance abuse and other risky behaviors,” said Gibson.





Virginia Nyambe who will be the face of the programme told TellZim News that the target was to keep careers of local artists afloat and also spread the Covid-19 campaign.





“The strategy is to keep artists performing during lockdown and to be able to be part of the Covid-19 response by spreading the correct messages on Covid-19. Above all, bringing entertainment to viewers at home during lockdown,” said Nyambe.





The program which will be held every Friday for the next 20 weeks has attracted interest from 30 local artists and will be hosted at Charles Austin Theatre.





263 Youth TV and My Age Zimbabwe social media platforms will be beaming the programme for all the sessions.



