» » » New Horizon Pharmacy opens Zvishavane branch

Terrence Ndowora

New Horizon Pharmacy has extended its sphere of influence by opening a new branch at Mike Auto Complex in the mining town of Zvishavane that will open its doors to the public on August 2 this year.

The shop, which is strategically located in the Central Business District at number 805 along Robert Mugabe road, is set to offer the best products and services. 

The location was necessitated by the need to make it easier for its clients to access the products and services. 

New Horizon Pharmacy Manager Runesu Zvarevashe said his organisation is driven by the need to make it easier for its clients in accessing products and services and they accept all forms of payment.

“We accept all forms of payment. We also take medical aid such as Bonvie, First Mutual, Cellmed, PSMAS, Cimas, Fidelity and Maisha,” said Zvarevashe.

The new branch is spacious with enough room for social distancing for both the clients and staff in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medicines and drugs are exclusively available at the pharmacy.

New Horizon pharmacy boasts a quite number of pharmacies in and around Masvingo urban that offers a variety of medications and drugs at affordable prices.

About TellZim News

TellZim News
