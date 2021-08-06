Commuters stranded at a bus termini in Masvingo

Clayton Shereni

MASVINGO- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently waged a war against illegal pirate taxis across the country as Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) continues to consolidate its monopoly in the transport sector.

Illegal pirate vehicles popularly known as mushika-shika are always in a cat-and-mouse chase with police officers as police continues to intensify their efforts to eradicate pirating on the roads.

Although the ZRP is claiming that mushika-shika is fueling the rise in Covid-19 infections, it cannot be ignored that commuters and Zupco operators have ignored the set Covid-19 protocols in Masvingo.

It is glaringly evident that the country’s sole public transport provider is failing to cope with the demand, which has seen Zupco bus and kombi operators resorting to overloading.

Kombi operators franchised with Zupco have also reportedly started pulling out their vehicles from the contract due to delay in payment by the parastatal.

On a number of occasions, Zupco franchise drivers have staged demonstrations across the country in protest of delays in salary payments.

Earlier this year, Zupco franchise drivers staged a demonstration at the company’s Masvingo office and on August 11, 2021, another demonstration was staged in Bulawayo by over 400 workers over alleged poor working conditions as they are owed two months’ salary by the company.

Zupco acting chief executive officer Everisto Madangwa could not be drawn to comment as he said that he was driving and efforts to reach him later were futile since he did not pick up his mobile.

Police on the other hand is effecting an operation targeting mushika-shika vehichles and have confirmed that they have since arrested over 200 mushika-shika vehicles in Masvingo district.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kukakwashe Dhewa recently confirmed that police is waging a war against mushika-shika in an effort to end illegal taxi and kombi operations.

“We will keep on arresting mushika-shika drivers and impounding their vehicles because we want to eradicate this illegal activity. We are coming out in full force to enforce the operation,” said Inspector Dhewa.

From January 5 to August 4, 2021, police in Masvingo impounded 21 147 vehicles which were in defiance of the set covid-19 regulations.

At Zupco termini around the CBD, commuters pushing their way into the few available buses and omnibuses has become a common sight, and with the increasing demand for public transport, Zupco seems overwhelmed.

Police officers enforcing the mushikashika operation are usually seen standing just less than 20 metres from the open space opposite Glow Petroleum service station which is Zupco’s pick up point as passengers will be pushing and shoving in the queues, hardly observing any social distance with no sanitization in sight.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president, Tafadzwa Goliati told TellZim News that the monopolization of the public transport system was unbearable and that Zupco buses are now potential hotspots for the pandemic.

“The centralization of public transport system is not favorable. Zupco cannot cope with the demand and those offering franchise can pull out anytime so the only way is to have an open system. There is massive shortage of transport and in this covid-19 era people are being overloaded, with is no social distancing. The government does not care about the people. We have written to the relevant authorities appealing for an open system because public transport is now a covid-19 hotspot,” said Goliati.

Goliati also urged passengers to get their covid-19 jabs since it is the right move which is aimed at protecting them from the dangers of Covid-19 in light of the crisis they are in.

“We urge all those using public transport to get vaccinated against Covid-19. It is for the good of passengers since they are the ones who mix and mingle mostly,” added Goliati.

Covid-19 campaigns are being done by the provincial taskforce and other stakeholders around the city and this has had a positive impact in improving awareness amongst the public which however are sometimes ignored at Zupco pickup points as commuters’ crowd to board buses during peak hours.

Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi said they do campaigns every day and that they also go to bus termini to deliver awareness messages.

“Our campaigns are a daily programme. We advise people to adhere to government measures when in public and publicize what needs to be done even at bus termini,” said Irimayi.

With the third wave still claiming lives, commuters and Zupco operators remain exposed to the deadly virus, with little to nothing being done to ensure their safety.

Medical experts have warned of a possible fourth wave which may be more deadly than the third wave and if more is not done to reduce transport woes across the country, Zupco buses and kombis may become super spreaders of the deadly virus.



