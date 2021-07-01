People queuing at Masvingo Provincial hospital to get their Covid-19 vaccination

Members of the public have expressed displeasure over the manner the covid-19 vaccination programme is handled at the province’s major referral centre amid allegations the centre only vaccinates 60 people daily as well as closing for business at 1330hours.

A visit by TellZim News to the provincial hospital revealed the vaccination programme closes earlier and one of the nurses at the center who preferred anonymity said they knock off earlier to allow people to commute back home before curfew.

“We are closing the vaccination program at 1pm in the afternoon so as to give people ample time to travel back to their homesteads,” said the nurse.

Masvingo Provincial hospital Superintendent Dr Noel Zulu said he was not in the office the whole week and directed questions to Public Relations Officer Mercy Zulu.

Zulu however insisted that the vaccination programme starts at 0800 hours and closes at 1700 hours and no one would be turned away unless the doses run out but mostly this happens when they keep doses for the people who would have received their first doses.

“The vaccination program starts at 8 am and is closed at 5 pm while we do not turn away anyone who joins the queue before 5 pm following the directive from the Ministry of Health.

“We keep the second doses equivalent to the number of people who would have received their first doses, so those are the only cases when we turn people who would be coming for their first doses,” said Zulu.

Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said they received the directive from the Headquarters which ordered all vaccination centers to vaccinate people up to 1700 hours and they were advised.

“We received a directive from the headquarters which ordered all centers to vaccinate people up to 1700 hours and we advised them on the new developments

“However, what is happening at Masvingo Provincial Hospital is an administrative issues and can be best answered by the authorities there because as a taskforce, we do not have the authority to direct operations at health centres,” said Irimayi.