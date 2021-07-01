Dr Amadeus Shamhu

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu recently called upon fully vaccinated people in the province to desist from being complacent as they are still prone to being affected by covid-19.

Speaking at a recent press discussion with Masvingo journalists, Dr Shamhu said most people have developed a misconception that when one has received both doses of the covid-19 vaccine there was no need to practice safety or follow guidelines like sanitizing, social distancing and masking up, which he says poses potential threat to the fight against the disease.

“People should understand that even when they are fully vaccinated, they have to abide by the prevention measures spelt out by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Covid-19 is real and is still there, so we encourage people to conform to the set rules and regulations so that we contain the rise in the number of new cases. Of course the severity of the disease is lessened when one has been vaccinated but there is still a possibility of severe infections to the fully vaccinated which could also lead to death, though the cases are few,” said Dr Shamhu.

Recently, health experts confirmed that almost 90 percent of all people who succumbed to covid-19 in the past few weeks were not vaccinated, with those fully inoculated having a better fighting chance than those who are not.

Dr Shamhu also gave clarity on the vaccination of pregnant and lactating women who are not yet eligible for vaccination as they wait for the authorization by the Ministry of Health and Child Care that is expected to give the green light to include them.

“As you know when the vaccination came, the WHO has its position but here in Zimbabwe we have the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe which is the responsible authority that gives us the go ahead. We are waiting for the official communication from our Permanent Secretary to clarify on the position of the Ministry concerning lactating and pregnant women,” said Dr Shamhu.

Dr Shamhu also bemoaned the shortage of staff as another factor affecting the operations at most health centres in the province as medical personnel sometimes succumbs to fatigue due to working for long hours.

“There has been cases of our staff being diagnosed with Covid-19, for example at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, there was once a staff shortage due to the infections and all the affected had to go on home quarantine.

“We have made gains in other areas at the hospital, so we cannot allow Covid-19 to reverse our gains since there are other areas we need to attend to as we are required to offer other services to the public other than vaccination,” he said.

The clarifications came amid several reports that the province’s major referral centre was vaccinating a limited number of 60 people daily, resulting in long queues at the health centre daily.