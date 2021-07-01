Chiredzi residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the Town Council’s recent water disconnections at a time when water is a critical need following an upsurge in covid-19 cases in the Lowveld over the past few months.

Chiredzi was declared a hotspot by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in May, and has remained on the hotspot map since.

Speaking at a press discussion organized by TellZim News and ZIMCODD at Pagomo Villa recently, residents and citizen journalists told council officials that it was unfair for council to disconnect residents during a pandemic which requires them to use more water than usual.

Chiredzi Town Council Vice Chairperson and Ward 3 councilor, Ropafadzo Makumire told participants that residents with more than eight months arrears were the ones who were being disconnected.

Residents recently went at loggerheads with councilors after they were disconnected from the water system, some having nothing in arrears while others had only two months.

Ivainerudo Magarazano, one of the citizen journalists present asked Makumire why then council was disconnecting residents with only two months in arrears during this pandemic period, which has seen many people in Chiredzi testing positive to covid-19.

“We have seen many residents, especially from my area, with less than two months in arrears having their water being disconnected by Council.

Water is a critical resource during this pandemic, especially now that Chiredzi was declared a hotspot and water is needed for washing hands frequently,”said Magarazano.

Makumire said it was unjust for the local authority to disconnect residents with less than five months in arrears and promised to check with council management which implements policies set by councilors.

“We are just policy makers and management is there to implement the policies we set. Those with more than eight months in arrears are the ones who are supposed to be disconnected by the council and I think we have to look into why they were making such disconnections,” said Makumire.

Makumire also said council employees had embraced the covid-19 vaccination program as 50percent of them had since taken their first jabs at the council run Poly Clinic and 95percent of councilors had also been vaccinated.

“We are embracing the vaccination program as 95percent of councilors have already gone through the vaccination process while 50percent of our employees have taken their first jabs,” Makumire said.