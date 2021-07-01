Rujeko secondary school on foundation level

There is discord between Masvingo City Council and Masvingo Urban Member of Parliament Jacob Nyokanhete over the construction of Rujeko Secondary School with the former accusing the latter of not engaging them when he allegedly bought building material for the school.

The school is a council project, which has been on record indicating that they are going to use a number of funding mechanisms.

Nyokanhete had promised that his 2021 Constituency Development Funds disbursement will be channelled towards construction for school, a development that has caused debate between him and council over allegations of him trying to hijack the project, after claiming that he had paid ZW$1,800 million to N-Richards Hardware for the material.

The Chairperson of Public Works and Planning Committee of the Masvingo City Council Sengerai Manyanga started the mayhem when he went public, accusing Nyokanhete of lying that he had channelled CDF funds towards construction of the school.

"The MP did not talk to us as councillors and we never had any communication from him as to where the CDF will be channelled. All materials required for the construction of two blocks at Rujeko Secondary are available so there could be duplication which could have been avoided if he had consulted.

“I want to urge the MP to work with council and involve us as councillors. We have never met him since 2018 and we urge him to work with councillors in his constituency," said Manyanga.

Masvingo City Council Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke said he had not received any communication from council management or Nyokanhete about Rujeko Secondary School.

“I have not received any formal communication that the MP is contributing his CDF towards Rujeko Secondary School construction. We as councillors have not received the communication and I do not know who he consulted on the matter,” said Maboke

Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa concurred with Maboke and said they have not received any communication from MP Nyokanhete.

“Nyokanhete has not communicated with us on the issue of CDF and we have not received anything from him yet,” said Mukaratirwa.

On further probe after Nyokanhete had provided WhatsApp chats which he purported to have been talking to him, Mukaratirwa said he will not comment further on the issue saying what he had said was enough.

He went on to say he could not discuss rumours on the phone saying even Nyokanhete should act like a mature person.

“We cannot continue discussing rumours over the phone, even the MP should be mature and know how to handle this matter. I cannot comment more on the matter and if you misquote me I going to sue you,” said Mukaratirwa.

However, Nyokanhete maintained his stance and said he was not politicking in any way but was doing his duty as the constituency representative.

He insisted that he had been in touch with then acting town clerk before the disbursement of the funds and the town clerk was aware that he would put CDF towards Rujeko School.

“I am not doing any politics here as these are public funds and I have to be accountable to them. I do not talk with the councillors or the mayor on this issue but the Town Clerk. I have been in touch with him from the beginning and I can show you the WhatsApp chats.

“I asked for the bill of quantities and he said he will instruct someone from the engineering department which he did and I received it. However, when we paid the money to N-Richards, they did not have enough cement in stock as well as other materials so they promised to call us when stock is available and only then will we be able to deliver to the city council,” said Nyokanhete.

He then provided proof of email communication between him and council where the latter sent him a bill of quantities which he said he used to purchase building material when the CDF was transferred into his account by treasury.

He went on to say the councillors were trying to smear his name but everything was above board, saying had it not been done the proper way through parliament, treasury would not have disbursed the funds.

“I am not answerable to the council; this is a donation to the council by the government through parliament. These are public funds not mine so there is no way I can seek political relevance from CDF,” said Nyokanhete.