Rujeko secondary school on foundation level

Masvingo city council has commenced the construction of Rujeko secondary school being one of its major projects for this year.

The Masvingo Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has approved the construction of the school and work has started on the ground, with council targeting to finish two blocks before year end and to officially open the school by 2022.

“Council has begun the construction of Rujeko Secondary School and we are hoping that before the end of this year we would have completed two blocks and our wish is to see the school opening its doors in 2022,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Eng Mukaratirwa said council is getting funds from the International Council Revenue and have also applied to the government for an allocation under the Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers (Devolution Funds).

“So far, for the progress that is happening on the ground, council is using funds from International Council Revenue but they are not enough to finish the project so we have applied for an allocation from the government which are given under the devolution funds,” said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba said residents are happy with the new developments because pupils from Rujeko high density suburb will no longer have to cross the busy Masvingo-Beit bridge road to attend school at Ndarama, Mucheke High and Masvingo Christian College.

“As residents we are very pleased with the new developments because learners from Rujeko have been enduring many years of crossing the usually busy Masvingo-Beit bridge road going to Mucheke, Ndarama and Masvingo Christian College, putting their lives at risk,” said Mtimba.

Mtimba said the residents are hoping that the council will finish the project within the time frame marked and that they will not put the project on hold.

“We applaud council for commencing the project and it is of high priority hence they should complete it in a short space of time. We hope the work will be completed as soon as possible because our worry comes from the abandonment of other projects in the past,” said Mtimba.