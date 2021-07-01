Peter Name

A Sakubva 1 High School pupil who aced his Zimsec November 2020 ‘A’ Level examinations with straight A’s from a combination of four subjects is facing financial challenges that stand between him and his tertiary education dreams.

Peter Name (19) an aspiring Actuarial science student who lost his father in 2016, has been struggling to raise funds for tertiary education since his mother does not work and his uncle who was paying for his fees recently passed on.

He said it would be unfair for him to give up on his dream because of financial challenges and called on well-wishers to come to his rescue.

“I really wish to go to university but from where I stand now it is very difficult unless someone comes to my rescue.

“I’m looking for well-wishers, I have always heard that there are people out there who help with scholarships to less privileged people like me and I am pleading with them now to help me,” said Name.

He completed his ‘O’ Level at Vumbunu Secondary School in 2018 and managed to scoop six A's, two B’s and one C and took up a combination of Pure Mathematics, Accounting, Economics and Statistics at ‘A’ Level where he scored 20 points.

Name said he would like to study at any university but the dream hangs in balance after the passing on of his provider recently and could not afford to enrol at any institution of higher learning.

He is currently staying with his aunt in Rusape who is struggling to raise funds for him to access tertiary education.