Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Ambasador Cain Mathema (centre), Min of Edu, Communications Director Taungana Blessing Ndoro (in red tie) and St Anthony High School Head Joram Mawana (Right)





MASVINGO – Zaka District school heads have said they are ready for opening schools as they will just need a week or two to finalize preparations before learners come.





Headmasters said they were ready for schools reopening during a recent provincial tour by Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Ambassador Cain Mathema to assess the state of preparedness of schools to offer face-to-face lessons that were suspended due to the Covid-19 third wave.





Heads of Zaka’s most populous primary schools, Mutimwi and Chimedza said they were almost ready for opening, saying they only require Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from government to supplement what they currently have in stock.





Chimedza school head Johannes Mucheki said they will be doing hot-sitting where pupils will be split between morning and afternoon sessions so as to decongest the school.





“We are ready if the President asks us to open the schools. We have supplies of most of the required PPEs that can take us for some time as we mobilise for more and if the government promises to help us with other requirements then we can open the schools,” said Mucheki.





Mutimwi Primary and Mutimwi High school heads said after managing to reopen following last year’s initial covid-19 induced lockdown, they were confident that they have since upped their game this time around.

All school heads at schools toured by Mathema said they had necessary literature on covid-19 displayed at all vantage points at the schools, together with have hand-washing facilities at entrance points, as well as sanitizers in all classes.





They also said they have sick bays ready to quarantine any suspected cases of covid-19 in school premises, which they said would be in contact with the nearest health centres for assistance in cases of emergencies.





Most school heads however said there were no school cars to ferry sick pupils in cases of emergencies and told the minister that they relied on teachers’ personal vehicles.





Mathema said schools’ opening was the President’s prerogative, hinting that schools can open anytime as they could no longer keep them closed anymore.





“Schools can longer remain closed as we have to put everything in place and be ready to open schools. It is everyone’s responsibility to make sure that pupils are safe. Parents should play their role of providing masks as they have been doing all along.





“The president has made sure that everyone in Zimbabwe has been helped, sector by sector and the education sector, our ministry got ZW$500 million which is for the purpose of buying what is required in schools for them to open and operate well,” said Mathema.





He promised all the schools he had visited, radio and television sets and said every school should have a television and a radio in each class for the purposes of accessing lessons.





“I will liaise with our sister ministries; the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services as well as the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services so that we help schools with radios and television sets. Each class should have one so that they can have access to radio lessons when they open schools.





“All the schools I have visited are preparing for online lessons and the government will help and make sure that all schools have connectivity and requisite material for online learning. We do not know when this pandemic will end so we, must be prepared to live with it and we cannot avoid online learning,”Mathema said.





In Zaka he was however told that a number of schools did not have both computers and electricity, with some having challenges to access internet connectivity.





He however said relevant authorities would be engaged to make sure that provide necessary services, which is in their line of operation.





Mathema urged all school to put in writing all that they require through the relevant channels so that his ministry and the government knows what each school needed in order to operate well after opening.





On his tour Mathema visited Danda Satelite Secondary School, Chimedza and Mutimwi Primary and Secondary Schools, Rudhanda Government and St Anthonys’ High Schools in Zaka.





In Bikita the delegation visited Bikita Minerals Schools, Pamushana and Mazungunye High School.



