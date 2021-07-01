



Youths across the country have been urged to register to vote as the country moves towards the 2023 general elections, so they can elect a government of their choice which has people’s will at heart.





Youth Decide Zimbabwe (YDZ) executive director, Learnmore Munhangu said youths should be futuristic as they are required to benchmark what they want through electoral processes.





"The youth must crave to ensure that there are free, fair & credible elections in the country. Youth are required to benchmark what they want to see in the next five or more years to come, either politically, economically or socially.





“The youth must also fight corruption, nepotism and authoritarian consolidation of power at all costs. We strongly believe that registering to vote and voting is a responsibility which the youth must be leading and protecting rather than boycotting," Munhangu said.





Munhangu also said youths should act as a collective rather than individually.









"Che Guevara said, 'it is criminal to act as an individual for young people should act as a collective'. We are going to launch a voter registration campaign soon with different stakeholders. The constitution is very clear that voter registration must be continuous," said Munhangu.





Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC A) Manicaland province spokesperson David Panganai said the first level of rigging is not to register to vote.





"Voter registration uptake among the youths is worrisome. Rigging of an election starts with people not registering. If we overwhelmingly vote for our preferred choices we will make it difficult for those who are employed to rig and they won't be successful," Panganai said.





Panganai also said, they are encouraging youths to register to vote and they are assuring them that their votes will be defended in 2023.





"We are encouraging them to participate in the electoral processes by convincing them that only voting for a democratic government will change their fortunes for the better. We are assuring them that their vote will be secured and the election outcome will be defended," he said.





Recent reports have revealed that in Manicaland province, the ruling ZANU PF party is targeting 700 000 votes, 800 000 in Masvingo and five million national votes in the 2023 elections.





The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) reported that as of August 8, 2018, Zimbabwe had 5,524,188 registered Voters and as of February 8, 2019, the country’s population was 17,297,495.





The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) 2012 census showed that Masvingo province had 1 485 090 people while Manicaland province had 175 2680 people in 2012.





In Masvingo province, only 79 people have registered to vote between May and July 2021.