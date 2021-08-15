Ishmael Dadson in maroon jersey during a friendly match in March 2020

Caroline Gumbo

ZVISHAVANE – The 20-year-old Ghanaian footballer who was struggling to get travelling documents to go back to his home country has finally left Zimbabwe through the assistance of Ghananian Embassy.

Ismael Dadson said the Ghananian Embassy read about his plight in an article published by TellZim News, after which they phoned former Shabani FC secretary Kudakwashe Gwatirisa to get the footballer’s information.

Speaking to TellZim News from Ghana, Dadson said he is thankful to TellZim News for publishing his story which helped him to get assistance from his country’s embassy.

“l am so thankful to Tellzim News for publishing my story and I also thank Mr Keta who accompanied me to the Embassy of Ghana in Harare were I got assistance to process my travelling documents.

“Without them I could be still stranded in Zvishavane and I had lost hope that I could go back to my country again,” said Dadson.

Dadson left Zimbabwe on August 5 after the Ghananian Embassy helped him to process his travelling documents which had been confiscated by the Zimbabwe Immigration Department.

"I am happy that the embassy helped me because after my passport was confiscated, I tried to look for assistance from the people who had brought me here, but acted as if they do not know me.

"When I came to Zimbabwe, I thought the club would speed up my registration before my return ticket expired but they failed to do so because of the ban on sporting activities due to Covid-19 lockdown," said Dadson.

Dadson came to Zimbabwe in February 2020 after he was allegedly invited by Shabanie Football Club for trials but he failed to be registered by ZIFA due to the outbreak of Covid-19 which resulted in all sporting activities being temporarily banned.