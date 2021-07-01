File picture of vaccination card

ZVISHAVANE-Three people have appeared in court after police busted a scam where they were allegedly selling covid-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated people at Zvishavane District Hospital.

Varaidzo Taruvinga (29), Cloud Nyoni (29) and Faith Nyoni, who is a nurse at the hospital were remanded out of custody on July 28 when they appeared at Zvishavane Magistrates court and will come back on September 2 for trial.

Circumstances that led to their arrest were that the trio would ask their clients to pay amounts ranging from US$20 to US$30 after which they would issue them with covid-19 vaccination cards without them being vaccinated.

Acting on a tip off, Zvishavane police detectives approached Taruvinga and Cloud Nyoni as if they also wanted to buy the vaccination cards and paid the required amounts and were issued with the cards.

Police then arrested the two, who then named Faith Nyoni their accomplice, who is alleged to be a nurse at the hospital.

Zvishavane District Medical Officer (D.M.O) Dr Tapiwa Mavurayi confirmed the incident but could not shed more light as he said the case was still under investigation by the police.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could neither confirm nor deny as he said he was yet to get finer details from Zvishavane police.